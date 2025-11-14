БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
1
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Министърът на икономиката предлага за особен управител на...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Minister of Economy Proposes Roumen Spetsov as the Special Administrator of 'Lukoil' Bulgaria

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
EN
Запази

PM Zhelyazkov convened the Security Council over the special administrator of Lukoil

живо желязков свика съвета сигурността заради особения управител лукойл

The Minister of Economy proposes Rumen Spetsov as a special administrator of Lukoil Bulgaria.

“The nominee meets all legal requirements. I believe that the proposed candidacy will ensure effective and lawful oversight of the entity operating this critical infrastructure. Mr Spetsov heads Bulgaria’s most important agency – the revenue agency. He has managed it under a number of different governments and has always demonstrated professionalism, political impartiality and strong managerial skills. He is neutral with regard to both domestic and international players in the competitive oil and petroleum products market. He also brings expertise from his long-standing work in control and supervisory roles and enjoys the trust of our international partners,” stated Petar Dilov.

“We have taken every possible measure in coordination with all relevant oversight bodies – the Ministries of Justice, Economy and Transport – as well as a dedicated expert group which has developed all possible scenarios. The most important scenario is the one under which, by the 21st, the state receives the necessary derogation or general licence, allowing the sites associated with ‘Lukoil’ to continue operating normally within the country. These include the four subsidiary companies of the sanctioned parent company ‘Lukoil’. Our primary task is to ensure the security of energy supplies until the general licence is obtained,” said the Minister of Energy, Zhecho Stankov.

“Intensive daily dialogue is ongoing, and each new day brings further developments. All actions taken so far have been coordinated with our partners,” commented the Minister of Justice, Georgi Georgiev.

“The refinery is an element of critical infrastructure for which the state has responsibilities in the public interest. The goal is for it to continue its operations without interruption after 21 November,” Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said at the start of the Security Council meeting he convened.

The topic of today’s meeting, November 14, is the appointment of a special administrator for “Lukoil”. Reports from the competent ministers will be heard before a proposal is submitted to the Council of Ministers for the appointment

Photo by Council of Ministers

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Богаташи са ходили на "лов за хора" в Сараево? Италия разследва "снайперистки сафарита"
1
Богаташи са ходили на "лов за хора" в Сараево? Италия...
Слав Петков: Най-големият успех за мен е, че успях да направя едно общество от спортисти
2
Слав Петков: Най-големият успех за мен е, че успях да направя едно...
Американска компания проучва възможностите да купи чуждестранните активи на "Лукойл"
3
Американска компания проучва възможностите да купи чуждестранните...
Десетки измамени по схемата “обаждане от поддръжката на приложението на банка”
4
Десетки измамени по схемата “обаждане от поддръжката на...
Украйна и корупцията - Зеленски наложи санкции на бизнесмен и финансист, замесени в аферата
5
Украйна и корупцията - Зеленски наложи санкции на бизнесмен и...
Премиерът Желязков свиква извънредно Съвета по сигурността заради особения управител в "Лукойл"
6
Премиерът Желязков свиква извънредно Съвета по сигурността заради...

Най-четени

Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе Покровск
1
Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе...
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
2
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
3
Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
4
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват укрепване на пътя София - Самоков
5
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват...
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
6
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби

More from: Politics

PM Zhelyazkov Convenes Security Council over the Special Administrator of the 'Lukoil' Refinery in Burgas
PM Zhelyazkov Convenes Security Council over the Special Administrator of the 'Lukoil' Refinery in Burgas
Minimum Wage in Bulgaria Will Be €620.20 from 1 January 2026. Minimum Wage in Bulgaria Will Be €620.20 from 1 January 2026.
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Bulgarian Government Approved Draft State Budget for 2026 Bulgarian Government Approved Draft State Budget for 2026
Чете се за: 12:20 мин.
Is the Security of Fuel Supplies Guaranteed? Is the Security of Fuel Supplies Guaranteed?
Чете се за: 07:35 мин.
Deputy PM Cancels Meeting of National Council for Tripartite Cooperation Scheduled for Nov 13 Deputy PM Cancels Meeting of National Council for Tripartite Cooperation Scheduled for Nov 13
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Budget 2026: Feasible Compromise or “Things Are Going Nowhere" Budget 2026: Feasible Compromise or “Things Are Going Nowhere"
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.

Водещи новини

Министърът на икономиката предлага за особен управител на "Лукойл България" Румен Спецов
Министърът на икономиката предлага за особен управител на...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Асен Василев за Румен Спецов: Това е доста лоша шега на правителството Асен Василев за Румен Спецов: Това е доста лоша шега на правителството
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
Бившият заместник-кмет на София Никола Барбутов отива на съд за корупционни престъпления Бившият заместник-кмет на София Никола Барбутов отива на съд за корупционни престъпления
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
У нас
Реформата в паркирането в София: Недоволство след приетите промени Реформата в паркирането в София: Недоволство след приетите промени
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
Красимир и Габриела измъчвали и убивали с жестокост десетки животни...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
Казусът "Лукойл" в Румъния: Букурещ готви закон за...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
По света
ДОБРИТЕ ИСТОРИИ: Да правиш маджун - хилядолетна традиция от...
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
У нас
Киев е в пламъци и отломки от ракети - над 30 са ранени, поне...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ