Minister of Economy Proposes Roumen Spetsov as the Special Administrator of 'Lukoil' Bulgaria

The Minister of Economy proposes Rumen Spetsov as a special administrator of Lukoil Bulgaria.

“The nominee meets all legal requirements. I believe that the proposed candidacy will ensure effective and lawful oversight of the entity operating this critical infrastructure. Mr Spetsov heads Bulgaria’s most important agency – the revenue agency. He has managed it under a number of different governments and has always demonstrated professionalism, political impartiality and strong managerial skills. He is neutral with regard to both domestic and international players in the competitive oil and petroleum products market. He also brings expertise from his long-standing work in control and supervisory roles and enjoys the trust of our international partners,” stated Petar Dilov.

“We have taken every possible measure in coordination with all relevant oversight bodies – the Ministries of Justice, Economy and Transport – as well as a dedicated expert group which has developed all possible scenarios. The most important scenario is the one under which, by the 21st, the state receives the necessary derogation or general licence, allowing the sites associated with ‘Lukoil’ to continue operating normally within the country. These include the four subsidiary companies of the sanctioned parent company ‘Lukoil’. Our primary task is to ensure the security of energy supplies until the general licence is obtained,” said the Minister of Energy, Zhecho Stankov.

“Intensive daily dialogue is ongoing, and each new day brings further developments. All actions taken so far have been coordinated with our partners,” commented the Minister of Justice, Georgi Georgiev.

“The refinery is an element of critical infrastructure for which the state has responsibilities in the public interest. The goal is for it to continue its operations without interruption after 21 November,” Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said at the start of the Security Council meeting he convened.