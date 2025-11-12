БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Енергийната комисия отхвърли ветото на президента за...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
България впечатли с рекордна победа на старта в...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Кучето в кв. "Разсадника" е било прегазено...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Президентът Радев наложи вето върху промените за особения...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
ВСС освободи Даниела Талева като ад хок прокурор
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Казусът "Коцев": Варненският кмет ще изпълнява...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Росен Желязков: До края на годината очакваме третото...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Президентът Румен Радев с критики към властта за особения...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Is the Security of Fuel Supplies Guaranteed?

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 07:35 мин.
EN
Запази

Hearing of the Energy Minister held in Parliament

мвр данс предприели допълнителни мерки сигурността обектите лукойл страната съобщиха
Снимка: BTA

At a parliamentary hearing today, November 12, Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov announced that Bulgaria holds sufficient fuel reserves — six months’ worth of petrol, four months of diesel, and two months of aviation fuel — even in the worst-case scenario.

Stankov explained that the expanded powers of the special administrator at Lukoil Neftochim Burgas will ensure that financial flows to Russia are cut off, allowing the refinery to comply with U.S. sanctions and continue operations after 21 November, when restrictions on the Russian oil giant come into force.

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov assured lawmakers in the plenary that the state has the necessary fuel supplies. If new supplies are needed, it has prepared entry points from which these supplies can be made.

He defended the legislative amendment expanding the powers of the special administrator at Lukoil Neftochim Burgas, arguing that it was the key condition for the United States to grant a derogation allowing the Burgas refinery to continue operating after 21 November, when sanctions against Lukoil come into effect.

He explained that the government is coordinating every step with both the White House and the European Commission to ensure approval of the refinery’s temporary exemption. Stankov reassured MPs that there was no risk of a fuel shortage, even under the worst-case scenario.

Photo by BTA

“The supply of fuel for Bulgarian citizens is guaranteed — six months’ worth of petrol, four months of diesel, and two months of aviation fuel. If additional imports of petroleum products become necessary, we have sufficient entry points to ensure the country’s fuel supply, which can also be supplemented with part of the national reserve,” said Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov.

The opposition criticised the government for lacking a clear plan to manage a potential fuel crisis, while the ruling majority accused them of defending Moscow’s interests instead of Bulgaria’s national priorities.

Iskra Mihaylova of Vazrazhdane: “Minister Stankov, we do not believe you.”

Nikolay Denkov, co-chair of We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (WCC–DB), added:

“It is not only the level of reserves that matters, but how we ensure uninterrupted control over the refinery’s operations, so that it cannot be halted — either by a decision of the owners or through deliberate sabotage. The law passed by Parliament, though not yet promulgated, creates serious issues regarding how the refinery’s ownership could be changed.”

Stanislav Anastasov of Movement for Rights and Freedoms – New Beginning remarked:“Minister Stankov, did you notice that Mr Denkov’s arguments fully coincide with those expressed by the Russian Federation’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Ms Mitrofanova, in her interview with TASS two days ago? Congratulations as well for not yielding to the provocations in this chamber.”

Dragomir Stoynev of BSP – United Left added:“These statements from WCC–DB about how the state should not interfere are something you can tell only your own electorate, because even now the biggest profit-making companies in this sector are entirely state-owned.”

Krasimir Manov of MECH questioned: “If all your assurances about the country’s fuel security are true, Mr Minister, why are these legislative changes necessary? What explains the urgency of your actions?”

Responding to the criticism, Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov said: “The state has taken every necessary step. Both you and the Bulgarian public can rest assured that all fuel deliveries will be carried out on time.”

The opposition expressed dissatisfaction following Minister Stankov’s hearing.

Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chair of Yes, Bulgaria (WCC–DB), said:

“Just days before the sanctions take effect, there is still no clarity, no special administrator appointed at Lukoil, and the government clearly has no plan. The only thing we’ve heard about is a message in a bottle — but the weather is cold, the bottle will soon freeze, and the message may break.”

The leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov, was firm that if the refinery were to be sold, Bulgaria’s national interests would be fully protected.

“Peevski will not take this refinery, just as Kiril Petkov and Assen Vassilev will not take it,” Borissov declared. “These decisions will be made as geostrategic ones, in coordination with our Euro-Atlantic partners in Europe and the United States.”

He also assured that there is readiness for the immediate appointment of a special administrator at the refinery, but only after the law officially comes into force.


Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Президентът Радев наложи вето върху промените за особения управител в "Лукойл"
1
Президентът Радев наложи вето върху промените за особения управител...
Борисов към президента Радев: Слагай вето или пускай, а не ни давай съвети
2
Борисов към президента Радев: Слагай вето или пускай, а не ни давай...
Казусът "Коцев": Варненският кмет ще изпълнява правомощията си от ареста
3
Казусът "Коцев": Варненският кмет ще изпълнява...
БАН отчете екстремна магнитна буря над България
4
БАН отчете екстремна магнитна буря над България
ВСС освободи Даниела Талева като ад хок прокурор
5
ВСС освободи Даниела Талева като ад хок прокурор
Трамвай блъсна 11-годишно момиче с колело на площад "Славейков"
6
Трамвай блъсна 11-годишно момиче с колело на площад...

Най-четени

Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
1
Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
2
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
3
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват укрепване на пътя София - Самоков
4
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват...
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
5
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе Покровск
6
Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе...

More from: Bulgaria

“Darth Vader” on the Rails – Bulgaria Tests Its First New Train in 20 Years
“Darth Vader” on the Rails – Bulgaria Tests Its First New Train in 20 Years
Government Reports 65 Cases of Unjustified Price Increases Amid Euro Adoption Monitoring Government Reports 65 Cases of Unjustified Price Increases Amid Euro Adoption Monitoring
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
US Sanctions on Russian Oil Led to Increase in Fuel Prices in Bulgaria US Sanctions on Russian Oil Led to Increase in Fuel Prices in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Parliament's Energy Committee Rrejected President's Veto on Changes to the Law on Trade in Petroleum Products Parliament's Energy Committee Rrejected President's Veto on Changes to the Law on Trade in Petroleum Products
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Tram Hits 11-Year-Old Girl on Bicycle at Sofia’s Slaveykov Square Tram Hits 11-Year-Old Girl on Bicycle at Sofia’s Slaveykov Square
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
AOBE: Business Will Not Support Bulgaria’s Draft 2026 Budget AOBE: Business Will Not Support Bulgaria’s Draft 2026 Budget
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.

Водещи новини

Енергийната комисия отхвърли ветото на президента за "Лукойл"
Енергийната комисия отхвърли ветото на президента за...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Вето на Радев срещу поправките за "Лукойл" - нов сблъсък с управляващите Вето на Радев срещу поправките за "Лукойл" - нов сблъсък с управляващите
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
Гарантирана ли е сигурността на доставките на горива? Гарантирана ли е сигурността на доставките на горива?
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
У нас
На съд за жестокост към животни – Красимир Георгиев и Габриела Сашова обвинени в особено мъчителни убийства На съд за жестокост към животни – Красимир Георгиев и Габриела Сашова обвинени в особено мъчителни убийства
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
Нов епизод от скандала "Епстийн": Демократи публикуваха...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
По света
Проверяват записите в района, след като трамвай блъсна дете на пл....
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Кучето в кв. "Разсадника" е било прегазено умишлено
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
У нас
Покачване на цената веднъж на ден: Австрийският модел за горивата...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ