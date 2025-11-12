Is the Security of Fuel Supplies Guaranteed?

At a parliamentary hearing today, November 12, Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov announced that Bulgaria holds sufficient fuel reserves — six months’ worth of petrol, four months of diesel, and two months of aviation fuel — even in the worst-case scenario.

Stankov explained that the expanded powers of the special administrator at Lukoil Neftochim Burgas will ensure that financial flows to Russia are cut off, allowing the refinery to comply with U.S. sanctions and continue operations after 21 November, when restrictions on the Russian oil giant come into force.

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov assured lawmakers in the plenary that the state has the necessary fuel supplies. If new supplies are needed, it has prepared entry points from which these supplies can be made.

He defended the legislative amendment expanding the powers of the special administrator at Lukoil Neftochim Burgas, arguing that it was the key condition for the United States to grant a derogation allowing the Burgas refinery to continue operating after 21 November, when sanctions against Lukoil come into effect.

He explained that the government is coordinating every step with both the White House and the European Commission to ensure approval of the refinery’s temporary exemption. Stankov reassured MPs that there was no risk of a fuel shortage, even under the worst-case scenario.

Photo by BTA

“The supply of fuel for Bulgarian citizens is guaranteed — six months’ worth of petrol, four months of diesel, and two months of aviation fuel. If additional imports of petroleum products become necessary, we have sufficient entry points to ensure the country’s fuel supply, which can also be supplemented with part of the national reserve,” said Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov.

The opposition criticised the government for lacking a clear plan to manage a potential fuel crisis, while the ruling majority accused them of defending Moscow’s interests instead of Bulgaria’s national priorities.

Iskra Mihaylova of Vazrazhdane: “Minister Stankov, we do not believe you.” Nikolay Denkov, co-chair of We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (WCC–DB), added: “It is not only the level of reserves that matters, but how we ensure uninterrupted control over the refinery’s operations, so that it cannot be halted — either by a decision of the owners or through deliberate sabotage. The law passed by Parliament, though not yet promulgated, creates serious issues regarding how the refinery’s ownership could be changed.”

Stanislav Anastasov of Movement for Rights and Freedoms – New Beginning remarked:“Minister Stankov, did you notice that Mr Denkov’s arguments fully coincide with those expressed by the Russian Federation’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Ms Mitrofanova, in her interview with TASS two days ago? Congratulations as well for not yielding to the provocations in this chamber.” Dragomir Stoynev of BSP – United Left added:“These statements from WCC–DB about how the state should not interfere are something you can tell only your own electorate, because even now the biggest profit-making companies in this sector are entirely state-owned.” Krasimir Manov of MECH questioned: “If all your assurances about the country’s fuel security are true, Mr Minister, why are these legislative changes necessary? What explains the urgency of your actions?” Responding to the criticism, Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov said: “The state has taken every necessary step. Both you and the Bulgarian public can rest assured that all fuel deliveries will be carried out on time.”

The opposition expressed dissatisfaction following Minister Stankov’s hearing.

Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chair of Yes, Bulgaria (WCC–DB), said: “Just days before the sanctions take effect, there is still no clarity, no special administrator appointed at Lukoil, and the government clearly has no plan. The only thing we’ve heard about is a message in a bottle — but the weather is cold, the bottle will soon freeze, and the message may break.”

The leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov, was firm that if the refinery were to be sold, Bulgaria’s national interests would be fully protected.

“Peevski will not take this refinery, just as Kiril Petkov and Assen Vassilev will not take it,” Borissov declared. “These decisions will be made as geostrategic ones, in coordination with our Euro-Atlantic partners in Europe and the United States.”

He also assured that there is readiness for the immediate appointment of a special administrator at the refinery, but only after the law officially comes into force.





