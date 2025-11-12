БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
България впечатли с рекордна победа на старта в...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Кучето в кв. "Разсадника" е било прегазено...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Президентът Радев наложи вето върху промените за особения...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
ВСС освободи Даниела Талева като ад хок прокурор
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Казусът "Коцев": Варненският кмет ще изпълнява...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Росен Желязков: До края на годината очакваме третото...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Президентът Румен Радев с критики към властта за особения...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Radev Vetoes Changes to the Law Linked to the Special Administrator at 'Lukoil' Refinery in Burga

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
EN
Запази
живо президентът румен радев коментар актуални политически теми

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has returned to Parliament for further debate provisions from the amendments to the Law on the Administrative Regulation of Economic Activities Related to Oil and Petroleum Products, adopted on 7 November.

The head of state argues that the legislative changes undermine the rule of law, contradict key European legal standards, and pose a significant risk to public finances.

President Radev recalled that the mechanism for appointing a “special commercial administrator” was introduced in 2023, with a number of safeguards designed to prevent potential abuse and arbitrariness. Similar measures, he noted, have been adopted in other European countries facing comparable situations, with the aim of minimising the risk of future financial claims against the state.

However, Radev warned that the amendments passed on 7 November remove these safeguards without justification. The revised law grants the special commercial manager unrestricted rights to dispose of shares and capital in the affected companies, to sell their assets, and exempts contracts concluded by the manager – as well as acts of state authorities under Chapter Four “a” of the law – from administrative and judicial oversight.

He further described as “unwarranted and dangerous” the expansion of the law’s scope, which would allow such managers to be appointed to an unlimited number of enterprises beyond the country’s critical infrastructure. Taken together, Radev said, the amendments amount in practice to the indirect nationalisation of private assets, creating the potential for their subsequent transfer to unspecified third parties.

“This opens the door wide to arbitrariness and abuse,” the President stated, warning that the changes violate fundamental constitutional principles such as the right to legal defence, judicial oversight of administrative acts, the inviolability of private property, free economic initiative, and the protection of investments – both domestic and foreign. The law, he added, also introduces provisions inconsistent with established international and European legal norms.

If lawmakers deem it necessary for enterprises managed by special commercial administrators to be nationalised under specific circumstances, Radev stressed, this should be done through explicitly defined legal grounds and mechanisms that protect the public interest.

The President concluded that the amendments erode the rule of law, damage Bulgaria’s international reputation, worsen the investment climate, and expose the state to the risk of substantial financial claims.

President Rumen Radev Criticises Government for the Special Administrator at Lukoil Refinery in Bugras

GERB Leader Borissov: “We Have a Candidate for Lukoil’s Special Adminstrator – President Must Decide Whether to Veto or Approve Recently Adopted Law"

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Президентът наложи вето на част от измененията в Закона за отбраната и въоръжените сили на Република България
1
Президентът наложи вето на част от измененията в Закона за...
ВМА отстрани от работа лекаря, прегазил куче в столичния квартал "Разсадника"
2
ВМА отстрани от работа лекаря, прегазил куче в столичния квартал...
Борисов към президента Радев: Слагай вето или пускай, а не ни давай съвети
3
Борисов към президента Радев: Слагай вето или пускай, а не ни давай...
Президентът Радев наложи вето върху промените за особения управител в "Лукойл"
4
Президентът Радев наложи вето върху промените за особения управител...
Семейство загърби цивилизацията и се премести да живее с трите си деца в гората
5
Семейство загърби цивилизацията и се премести да живее с трите си...
"Референдум": Кой носи най-голяма отговорност за сивата икономика в България?
6
"Референдум": Кой носи най-голяма отговорност за сивата...

Най-четени

Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
1
Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
2
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
3
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват укрепване на пътя София - Самоков
4
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват...
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
5
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе Покровск
6
Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе...

More from: Politics

Prime Minister: Bulgaria Expects Third Recovery Plan Payment by Year-End
Prime Minister: Bulgaria Expects Third Recovery Plan Payment by Year-End
GERB Leader Borissov: “We Have a Candidate for Lukoil’s Special Adminstrator – President Must Decide Whether to Veto or Approve Recently Adopted Law" GERB Leader Borissov: “We Have a Candidate for Lukoil’s Special Adminstrator – President Must Decide Whether to Veto or Approve Recently Adopted Law"
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
President Rumen Radev Criticises Government for the Special Administrator at Lukoil Refinery in Bugras President Rumen Radev Criticises Government for the Special Administrator at Lukoil Refinery in Bugras
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Trade Unions Meet GERB to Discuss Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget Trade Unions Meet GERB to Discuss Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
PM Zhelyazkov: Government Will Persuade Parliament to Adopt Bulgaria’s First Budget in Euros PM Zhelyazkov: Government Will Persuade Parliament to Adopt Bulgaria’s First Budget in Euros
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
President Radev to Business: I Want to Apologize for Budget 2026 President Radev to Business: I Want to Apologize for Budget 2026
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.

Водещи новини

Проверяват записите в района, след като трамвай блъсна дете на пл. "Славейков"
Проверяват записите в района, след като трамвай блъсна дете на пл....
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Кучето в кв. "Разсадника" е било прегазено умишлено Кучето в кв. "Разсадника" е било прегазено умишлено
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
У нас
Казусът "Коцев": Варненският кмет ще изпълнява правомощията си от ареста Казусът "Коцев": Варненският кмет ще изпълнява правомощията си от ареста
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Президентът Радев наложи вето върху промените за особения управител в "Лукойл" Президентът Радев наложи вето върху промените за особения управител в "Лукойл"
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
БАН отчете екстремна магнитна буря над България
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
Общество
Русия е готова да възобнови преговорите с Украйна в Истанбул
Чете се за: 00:15 мин.
По света
Заради клип с чуждестранен кортеж: НСО започва проверка по случая
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
У нас
ВСС освободи Даниела Талева като ад хок прокурор
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ