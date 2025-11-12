БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ЗАПАЗЕНИ

GERB Leader Borissov: “We Have a Candidate for Lukoil’s Special Adminstrator – President Must Decide Whether to Veto or Approve Recently Adopted Law"

от БНТ
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Neither Peevski nor Kiril Petkov will take the refinery, said the leader of GERB

Бойко Борисов
Снимка: БТА

GERB leader Boyko Borisov told reporters in Parliament on November 12 that his party is awaiting President Rumen Radev’s decision — whether to veto or approve the recently adopted law — while confirming that a candidate for the position of special commercial administrator at the Lukoil refinery in Burgas has already been selected and agreed upon with Bulgaria’s international partners.

“The President’s only role now is either to impose a veto or to sign the law — not to give us advice,” Borisov said, responding to Radev’s earlier statement that the government should have appointed a special administrator as early as 23 October. “I know why he did it — he was annoyed by a letter I sent him in confidence,” Borisov added, without providing further details.

“I can assure President Radev that every one of our actions has been coordinated with the European Commission, with OFAC, and with the US Department of Energy. All I ask is that he make his decision,” Borisov said.

He noted that if the President does not impose a veto, the special commercial administrator will be appointed immediately.

“Everything is under control — we have petrol reserves for six months, diesel for four months, and kerosene for two,” Borisov explained.

The GERB leader firmly denied speculation that Delyan Peevski or “We Continue the Change” leaders Kiril Petkov and Assen Vassilev would take over the refinery.

“Everything will be done in full coordination with our partners — both in Europe and in the United States,” Borisov assured.

