БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
България впечатли с рекордна победа на старта в...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Кучето в кв. "Разсадника" е било прегазено...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Президентът Радев наложи вето върху промените за особения...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
ВСС освободи Даниела Талева като ад хок прокурор
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Казусът "Коцев": Варненският кмет ще изпълнява...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Росен Желязков: До края на годината очакваме третото...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Президентът Румен Радев с критики към властта за особения...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Rumen Radev Criticises Government for the Special Administrator at Lukoil Refinery in Bugras

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Bulgaria
Запази

According to the Head of State, fears have been persistently instilled in recent weeks

президентът румен радев критики властта особения управител лукойл
Снимка: BTA

President Rumen Radev has issued new criticism of the government regarding the “Lukoil” Burgas issue. In a Facebook post, on November 12, the head of state commented on the recently adopted amendments to the Law on the Administrative Regulation of Economic Activities and the appointment of a special commercial administrator at the oil refinery in Bugras.

According to Radev, the government’s excuses of the government that they are waiting for the promulgation of the amendments they adopted to the Act on Administrative Regulation of Economic Activities Associated with Oil and Petroleum Products in order to protect the public interest by appointing a special commercial administrator are untenable.”

The President further added that if the real goal is to prevent a disruption in the refinery's operations, a fuel crisis and an increase in prices, they should have appointed the special commercial administrator by now.

According to Radev, the government has full legal grounds to do so since the institution of the special commercial administrator is regulated by a law adopted in 2023, which included numerous safeguards against potential abuse or arbitrariness. Similar measures, Radev pointed out, have been adopted in other European countries, facing similar situations.

“In recent weeks, fears and a sense of urgency have been persistently instilled, accompanied by fast legal changes that repeal existing protective measures. Is this not the real purpose of the legal changes, who has an interest in this,” Radev asked in the post.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Президентът наложи вето на част от измененията в Закона за отбраната и въоръжените сили на Република България
1
Президентът наложи вето на част от измененията в Закона за...
ВМА отстрани от работа лекаря, прегазил куче в столичния квартал "Разсадника"
2
ВМА отстрани от работа лекаря, прегазил куче в столичния квартал...
Борисов към президента Радев: Слагай вето или пускай, а не ни давай съвети
3
Борисов към президента Радев: Слагай вето или пускай, а не ни давай...
Семейство загърби цивилизацията и се премести да живее с трите си деца в гората
4
Семейство загърби цивилизацията и се премести да живее с трите си...
"Референдум": Кой носи най-голяма отговорност за сивата икономика в България?
5
"Референдум": Кой носи най-голяма отговорност за сивата...
Президентът Радев наложи вето върху промените за особения управител в "Лукойл"
6
Президентът Радев наложи вето върху промените за особения управител...

Най-четени

Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
1
Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
2
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
3
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват укрепване на пътя София - Самоков
4
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват...
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
5
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе Покровск
6
Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе...

Още от: Politics

GERB Leader Borissov: “We Have a Candidate for Lukoil’s Special Adminstrator – President Must Decide Whether to Veto or Approve Recently Adopted Law"
GERB Leader Borissov: “We Have a Candidate for Lukoil’s Special Adminstrator – President Must Decide Whether to Veto or Approve Recently Adopted Law"
Trade Unions Meet GERB to Discuss Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget Trade Unions Meet GERB to Discuss Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
PM Zhelyazkov: Government Will Persuade Parliament to Adopt Bulgaria’s First Budget in Euros PM Zhelyazkov: Government Will Persuade Parliament to Adopt Bulgaria’s First Budget in Euros
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
President Radev to Business: I Want to Apologize for Budget 2026 President Radev to Business: I Want to Apologize for Budget 2026
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Bulgaria and Lebanon Discuss Restoration of Direct Beirut–Sofia Air Route Bulgaria and Lebanon Discuss Restoration of Direct Beirut–Sofia Air Route
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: Specific Candidates for the Role of Special Administrator at 'Lukoil' Burgas Are Being Considered PM Rosen Zhelyazkov: Specific Candidates for the Role of Special Administrator at 'Lukoil' Burgas Are Being Considered
Чете се за: 05:57 мин.

Водещи новини

Трамвай блъсна 11-годишно момиче с колело на площад "Славейков"
Трамвай блъсна 11-годишно момиче с колело на площад...
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
Президентът Радев наложи вето върху промените за особения управител в "Лукойл" Президентът Радев наложи вето върху промените за особения управител в "Лукойл"
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Казусът "Коцев": Варненският кмет ще изпълнява правомощията си от ареста Казусът "Коцев": Варненският кмет ще изпълнява правомощията си от ареста
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
БАН отчете екстремна магнитна буря над България БАН отчете екстремна магнитна буря над България
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
Общество
Русия е готова да възобнови преговорите с Украйна в Истанбул
Чете се за: 00:15 мин.
По света
Заради клип с чуждестранен кортеж: НСО започва проверка по случая
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
У нас
ВСС освободи Даниела Талева като ад хок прокурор
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Особеният управител в рафинерията в Бургас: Задочен спор между...
Чете се за: 06:02 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ