President Rumen Radev Criticises Government for the Special Administrator at Lukoil Refinery in Bugras

President Rumen Radev has issued new criticism of the government regarding the “Lukoil” Burgas issue. In a Facebook post, on November 12, the head of state commented on the recently adopted amendments to the Law on the Administrative Regulation of Economic Activities and the appointment of a special commercial administrator at the oil refinery in Bugras.

According to Radev, the government’s excuses of the government that they are waiting for the promulgation of the amendments they adopted to the Act on Administrative Regulation of Economic Activities Associated with Oil and Petroleum Products in order to protect the public interest by appointing a special commercial administrator are untenable.”

The President further added that if the real goal is to prevent a disruption in the refinery's operations, a fuel crisis and an increase in prices, they should have appointed the special commercial administrator by now.

According to Radev, the government has full legal grounds to do so since the institution of the special commercial administrator is regulated by a law adopted in 2023, which included numerous safeguards against potential abuse or arbitrariness. Similar measures, Radev pointed out, have been adopted in other European countries, facing similar situations.

“In recent weeks, fears and a sense of urgency have been persistently instilled, accompanied by fast legal changes that repeal existing protective measures. Is this not the real purpose of the legal changes, who has an interest in this,” Radev asked in the post.