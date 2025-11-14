БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
PM Zhelyazkov Convenes Security Council over the Special Administrator of the 'Lukoil' Refinery in Burgas

The refinery is an element of critical infrastructure for which the state has its commitments for the benefit of society, the Prime Minister said at the start of the meeting

The refinery is part of the country’s critical infrastructure, for which the state has specific responsibilities in the public interest. The aim is for it to continue its operations seamlessly after 21 November. This was stated by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov at the start of the Security Council meeting convened by him.

The focus of today’s meeting is the appointment of a special administrator for Lukoil Refinery in Burgas. Reports from the relevant ministers will be heard, and a proposal will be submitted to the Council of Ministers for the appointment of a special administrator for the companies.

Photo by Council of Ministers

A briefing is expected to be held after the meeting.

