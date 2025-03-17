Slight decline in mortgage loans at the end of 2024 reported by Bulgarian National Bank

The slight tightening of housing lending by the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) in October is already yielding results. In the fourth quarter of last year, the total value of mortgage loans granted amounted to 2.16 billion BGN, compared to 2.19 billion BGN in the previous quarter.

The Central Bank highlights that this marks the end of the trend in recent years, where the largest volume of mortgage loans was typically granted at the end of the year. Additionally, the quality of the loans has improved, with the volume of non-performing loans reaching 285 million BGN. For comparison, at the end of 2022, non-performing loans amounted to 428 million BGN.

