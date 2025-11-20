БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Bulgaria Strictly Adheres to Arms-Export Rules, Foreign Minister Says

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Bulgaria enforces one of the strictest legal frameworks governing the export of weapons and dual-use goods and does not violate any international regulations. This was stated by Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev in Brussels in response to a question regarding a possible transfer of Bulgarian arms via the United Arab Emirates to third countries.

“Bulgaria operates under a very stringent legislative framework concerning the export of defence- and security-related equipment, including dual-use items. A joint commission oversees export controls, ensuring that everything is carried out strictly in line with Bulgarian law, but also fully in accordance with all international rules,” Minister Georgiev said.

Asked about a potential re-export from the UAE to Sudan, Georgiev stressed that he relies solely on information that is documented and verifiable.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has always adhered strictly to what is factually and documentarily proven under the applicable rules,” he noted.

The minister also commented on Bulgaria’s preparations for joining the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a process he said remains a priority for the government.

“At present, more than half of the committees have been closed. The technical process is progressing very well. We hope to complete all technical work by the end of this year, or early next year at the latest, after which only the political decision will remain. We are in active communication with our partners, the OECD member states,” Georgiev stated.

According to him, OECD membership will strengthen Bulgaria’s economic stability and reinforce the country’s position as a reliable destination for investment.

“For Bulgaria, this will be a further strong step towards ensuring economic stability and security. It confirms that we are a safe destination for investment — a place where foreign capital can find sound opportunities,” the minister added.

