Lukoil Neftochim Burgas Special Administrator, Rumen Spetsov, Dismissed Evgeny Manyakhin as Chairman of the Company's Board

Immediately after taking office as a special commercial administrator for Lukoil Neftochim Burgas, Rumen Spetsov signed a resolution dismissing Evgeny Manyakhin as chairman of the refinery's Management Board.

Spetsov has also withdrawn Manyakhin's authorization to represent the company. From the moment of entry in the Commercial Register of Mr. Manyakhin's withdrawal, he will not have representative authority in relation to the company and will not have the right to represent it. This is clear from the decision signed by Spetsov.

