Special Administrator, Rumen Spetsov, Held a Working Meeting With the Staff of Lukoil Neftochim Burgas

The special administrator of the Lukoil Group companies in Bulgaria, Rumen Spetsov, held a working meeting with the team of Lukoil Neftochim Burgas AD.

The discussion was attended by the Minister of Energy, Zhecho Stankov, the Mayor of Burgas, Dimitar Nikolov, and the state representative on the Supervisory Board, Tsvetan Tsirkov.

The meeting focused on upcoming management tasks and on ensuring stable, transparent and predictable operations at this strategic facility. Mr Spetsov emphasised Bulgaria’s commitments to the strict observance of all sanctions and legal requirements, full transparency in operations, and the provision of reliable supplies of crude oil and petroleum products.

He assured employees that jobs would be preserved and that the production process would not be disrupted. Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov highlighted the refinery’s crucial importance to the Bulgarian economy and stressed that the state has taken all necessary steps to secure a derogation and guarantee the uninterrupted functioning of these strategic assets.

Mayor Dimitar Nikolov added that the enterprise is vital for the development of the region and the preservation of employment, expressing support for decisions made in the interest of stability.

The head of the refinery, Mr Evgeniy Manyakhin, voiced confidence that the plant’s professional and cohesive team would overcome all challenges, as it has repeatedly demonstrated. He reiterated the company’s mission: to ensure reliable fuel supplies for the public.