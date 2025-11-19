БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
"Лукойл" с позиция за България: Особеният...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
ВКС реши: Окръжният съд във Варна ще гледа делото срещу...
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
СГС прекрати производството срещу Благомир Коцев
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
Румен Радев: Решението на КС е победа на правото над...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Пожар изпепели автобуси, коли и бусове в Костинброд
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Петима надзиратели от ареста във Варна са задържани тази нощ
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Five Winners in 35th “Mr and Mrs Economy” Awards

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
EN
Запази
избраха мисис мистър икономика

The winners of the 2025 “Mr and Mrs Economy” awards were announced this evening, November 19. Marking the 35th anniversary of the competition, this year’s prize goes not to two, but five recipients: three men and two women. The awards are organised by the Confederation of Employers and Industrialists in Bulgaria and 'Economika' (Economy) magazine.

This year’s “Mrs Economy” title was awarded to Boryana Manolova and Petya Dimitrova, who work in the electrification and banking sectors, respectively. The “Mr Economy” awards went to Professor Nikolay Valkanov, Professor Tsolo Vutov, and Professor Ivan Todorov.

Awards were also presented in a range of categories, including “Market Leadership,” “Investments in Local Communities,” and “IT Ambassador.”

The competition aims to recognise individuals who have made the most significant contributions to Bulgaria’s economic development over the year.

Vice President Iliana Yotova attended the ceremony, where winners received the statuette by Stavri Kalinov, The Fisherman and the Golden Fish.

Boyan Tomov, co-organiser of “Mr and Mrs Economy,” said: “The competition has a 35-year history and demonstrates that there is a resilient and healthy business sector in Bulgaria. These businesses not only provide employment every day but also invest in our country. One of the most important things is to protect the people who create jobs.”


Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни
1
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни
Пожар изпепели автобуси, коли и бусове в Костинброд
2
Пожар изпепели автобуси, коли и бусове в Костинброд
СГС прекрати производството срещу Благомир Коцев
3
СГС прекрати производството срещу Благомир Коцев
Петима надзиратели от ареста във Варна са задържани тази нощ
4
Петима надзиратели от ареста във Варна са задържани тази нощ
Русия удари смъртоносно Западна Украйна, Румъния вдигна бойни самолети заради руски дрон
5
Русия удари смъртоносно Западна Украйна, Румъния вдигна бойни...
Салата или синя зона: Сблъсък между бизнеса и Столичната община за новите правила за паркиране в София
6
Салата или синя зона: Сблъсък между бизнеса и Столичната община за...

Най-четени

Десетки измамени по схемата “обаждане от поддръжката на приложението на банка”
1
Десетки измамени по схемата “обаждане от поддръжката на...
Каква е причината за жестоката катастрофа с 3 жертви на АМ "Тракия"?
2
Каква е причината за жестоката катастрофа с 3 жертви на АМ...
Десетки граждани са сигнализирали за движещия се в насрещното автомобил на АМ "Тракия"
3
Десетки граждани са сигнализирали за движещия се в насрещното...
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на детето ми - получил е 48 000 лева
4
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на...
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни
5
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни
Коледни добавки за пенсионерите? Социалната комисия прие бюджета на ДОО за 2026 г.
6
Коледни добавки за пенсионерите? Социалната комисия прие бюджета на...

More from: Economy

Lukoil Issues Statement on Its Assets in Bulgaria: The External Administrator Should Act in Strict Compliance With the Law
Lukoil Issues Statement on Its Assets in Bulgaria: The External Administrator Should Act in Strict Compliance With the Law
Special Administrator, Rumen Spetsov, Held a Working Meeting With the Staff of Lukoil Neftochim Burgas Special Administrator, Rumen Spetsov, Held a Working Meeting With the Staff of Lukoil Neftochim Burgas
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
EC Projects Slowdown in Bulgarian Economy Growth EC Projects Slowdown in Bulgarian Economy Growth
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Lukoil Neftochim Burgas Special Administrator, Rumen Spetsov, Dismissed Evgeny Manyakhin as Chairman of the Company's Board Lukoil Neftochim Burgas Special Administrator, Rumen Spetsov, Dismissed Evgeny Manyakhin as Chairman of the Company's Board
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Fuel Prices: Diesel Sees the Sharpest Increase Fuel Prices: Diesel Sees the Sharpest Increase
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Rumen Spetsov Appointed Special Commercial Administrator of the Lukoil group companies in Bulgaria Rumen Spetsov Appointed Special Commercial Administrator of the Lukoil group companies in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 08:00 мин.

Водещи новини

Алтернативен бюджет - какво показва сметката на ИПИ?
Алтернативен бюджет - какво показва сметката на ИПИ?
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
У нас
След решението на КС за референдум за еврото - политическите коментари (ОБЗОР) След решението на КС за референдум за еврото - политическите коментари (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
У нас
"Мафия просто": Какво показват проверките в Елените и Царево? "Мафия просто": Какво показват проверките в Елените и Царево?
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
У нас
Конституционалисти: Няма време за провеждане на референдум за еврото Конституционалисти: Няма време за провеждане на референдум за еврото
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
У нас
"Лукойл" с позиция за България: Особеният управител да...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Увеличават с 52% заплатите в Антикорупционната комисия и Комисията...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Русия удари смъртоносно Западна Украйна, Румъния вдигна бойни...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
По света
Начало на новата ТВ Академия на БНТ (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ