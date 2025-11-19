Five Winners in 35th “Mr and Mrs Economy” Awards

The winners of the 2025 “Mr and Mrs Economy” awards were announced this evening, November 19. Marking the 35th anniversary of the competition, this year’s prize goes not to two, but five recipients: three men and two women. The awards are organised by the Confederation of Employers and Industrialists in Bulgaria and 'Economika' (Economy) magazine.

This year’s “Mrs Economy” title was awarded to Boryana Manolova and Petya Dimitrova, who work in the electrification and banking sectors, respectively. The “Mr Economy” awards went to Professor Nikolay Valkanov, Professor Tsolo Vutov, and Professor Ivan Todorov.

Awards were also presented in a range of categories, including “Market Leadership,” “Investments in Local Communities,” and “IT Ambassador.”

The competition aims to recognise individuals who have made the most significant contributions to Bulgaria’s economic development over the year.

Vice President Iliana Yotova attended the ceremony, where winners received the statuette by Stavri Kalinov, The Fisherman and the Golden Fish.