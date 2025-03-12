How much will a seaside holiday cost this year?
35% increase in early bookings reported by hotels on the Northern Black Sea coast
Hoteliers on the Northern Black Sea Coast report a 35% increase in early bookings.
The largest number of holidaymakers are expected from Romania, Poland, and Germany.
There will also be domestic tourists.
Industry representatives mention that there will be an increase in prices for seaside vacations, but the rise will not be drastic.
The aim is to attract more holidaymakers with attractive offers.
