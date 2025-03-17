All patients from North Macedonia nightclub fire are in serious condition, said "Pirogov" emergency hospital

All of the individuals injured in the fire in the night club in Kočani, who were transported to Bulgaria by the military "Spartan" aircraft and ambulances with resuscitation teams, are in critical condition. This was confirmed during a briefing at "Pirogov" emergency hospital in Sofia on March 17. The director of the hospital, Dr. Valentin Dimitrov, stated that all the patients from the incident arrived in severe thermal shock.

"Last night, 8 patients were admitted to the hospital, three of whom are children under 18 years old, and five are between 20 and 25 years old. The oldest is 31. All are in critical condition, except for one child, who is in the pediatric intensive care unit. The others are in the intensive care unit of the Burns Clinic— the children's ward and the adult ward respectively and are in extremely serious condition. Three of them are intubated, while the others are still being assessed. The injuries include burns on the body, upper limbs, and faces. All of them have inhalation burns to the upper and lower respiratory tracts, which is a very serious condition," explained Dr. Valentin Dimitrov, director of "Pirogov."

He explained that doctors are currently making a full assessment of the patients' condition.

"Everything that is necessary will be done," assured the director of "Pirogov" hopital.

The medical facility is prepared to receive more patients.

"We will take as many as necessary, as long as we can be of help," said Dr. Dimitrov.

During the night, ambulances transported three people—aged 19, 20, and 48—to the "St. George" hospital in Plovdiv in critical condition with deep burns.

Three of the victims from the tragedy in Kočani have been admitted to the Military Medical Academy in the Bulgarian coastal city of Varna—two boys and one girl. They were transported by the Bulgarian Air Force's "Spartan" aircraft, which landed last night around 19:30. Relatives and loved ones of the injured are expected to arrive soon.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News