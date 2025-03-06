Doctors saved the life of a 14-year-old girl who took large amount of paracetamol

Doctors at the Toxicology ward of 'Pirogov' emergency hospital in Sofia saved the life of a 14-year-old girl, who had taken a large quantity of paracetamol.

The child was admitted as an emergency, with severe vomiting and signs of initial liver damage.

She was immediately admitted to the Toxicology Department of Pirogov.

Depurative and detoxification treatment was promptly initiated. Fortunately, the efforts of Associate Professor Margarita Gesheva’s team were successful, and the treatment concluded successfully. The girl is now back with her family.

The liver function is to be monitored over a long period of time.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News