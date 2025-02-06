НОВИНИ
Ministry of Health issued a warning regarding a new TikTok challenge

Authorities remind that every medicinal product can cause unwanted side effects, urging caution and responsible use of medications

здравното министерство предупреждение заради ново тикток предизвикателство
Снимка: Архив/
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:18, 06.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Ministry of Health and the Bulgarian Drug Agency warn that the use of medicinal products, including those sold without a prescription, should only be done under specific indications and in the presence of symptoms.

Every medicinal product can cause adverse side effects, which are detailed in the leaflet. Excessive use of medicinal products, regardless of their active ingredient, poses serious health risks.

The Ministry of Health and the drug agency urge a responsible approach to the use of medicinal products and draw attention to parents about a new dangerous challenge on the social media platform TikTok, which is spreading among young people in Western countries.

***

At the beginning of February, several cantons in Switzerland warned about a new dangerous trend on TikTok known as the "Paracetamol Challenge."

Young people challenge each other to take higher doses of the painkiller paracetamol, treating it like a game on TikTok. However, the number of children harmed by excessive doses is rising in the Swiss cantons of Freiburg, Jura, and Vaud. Doctors are sounding the alarm, as paracetamol abuse can damage various organs, sometimes irreversibly.

