"Pirogov" emergency hospital alerts that every week it deals with cases of paracetamol poisoning

The 14-year-old girl, whose life was saved at Pirogov emergency hospital had taken 30 paracetamol tablets, the hospital said on March 6.

In the past 5-6 years, "Pirogov" has been dealing with one or two cases of paracetamol poisoning every week, the hospital further alerted.

Associate Professor Margarita Gesheva advised parents that if they know their child has taken a large amount, they should induce vomiting and immediately take them to hospital.

The Ministry of Health and the Bulgarian Drug Agency have issued a warning about a dangerous challenge on the social media platform TikTok, involving the consumption of medication.

The concerned institutions remind that the use of medicinal products, including those sold without a prescription, should only be done under specific indications and when symptoms are present.

Any medicinal product can cause adverse reactions, which are detailed in the leaflet. Excessive consumption of medicinal products, regardless of their active substance, carries serious health risks.

