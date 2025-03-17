A first-hand account from the Bulgarian teams that helped transport the injured from Kocani nightclub fire

BNT met those who helped in the difficult situation in the Republic of North Macedonia. The medical evacuation was carried out using the military aircraft "Spartan" and 6 ambulances from Sofia Emergency Medical Service.

Dr. Kristina Mancheva, medical specialist at Sofia Emergency Medical Service:

"Even now, 24 hours later, I still cannot get over it."

Hours after the fire in Kocani, Dr. Kristina Mancheva and five other Bulgarian emergency teams arrived at the scene of the tragedy in North Macedonia. Their mission was to assist in transporting some of the injured to Bulgaria. One of the patients they transport was a 15-year-old boy with severe burns, who inhaled hot gases and was intubated.

Blood donation campaign for the victims of North Macedonia nightclub fire started at "Pirogov" hospital in Sofia

Dr. Kristina Mancheva, medical specialist at Sofia Emergency Medical Service:

"It was a great tragedy there, full of parents and relatives, with eyes full of tears—a silent hope that their loved ones would survive and be saved. Silence so thick you could cut it with a knife. People were waiting from a distance, just hoping to glimpse whether the person being taken off the ward was their loved one."

At the same time, the military aircraft "Spartan" was urgently deployed to our western neighbour.

Mitko Gergov, flight engineer: "I was out for a walk with my family when I got the call that I had to come to work right away." Major Evgeni Zlatanov, first pilot and chief of staff:

"I was at home. Yesterday, I was on standby, part of the duty crew."



Captain Boris Todorov, second pilot:

"They called me at 10:00–10:15 in the morning, the operational duty officer at the base told me that they were launching the emergency rescue mission."

From Skopje airport to Sofia and Varna, the "Spartan" airplane transported 8 severely injured individuals.

Major Evgeni Zlatanov, first pilot and chief of staff:

"I focused on the mission. I have full trust in the doctors caring for the patients, so the pilot's task is to complete the mission quickly and safely."

The plane had to be put into medical evacuation mode and sealed so that the pressure inside would remain the same as at ground level.

Minko Gergov, board engineer:

"Our role during the flight was to get the patients on board, secure them tightly to the stretchers, and assist the medical team while they were caring for them."

photo by BNT

Despite bad weather conditions, the military team successfully completed the mission.

Captain Boris Todorov, co-pilot: "We enjoy helping people, but this is a great tragedy, by no means are the feelings positive." Major Evgeni Zlatanov, first pilot and chief of staff:

"We do it when there is a need. We do it." Mitko Gergov, flight engineer: "Tragedy unites nations."

