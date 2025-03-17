Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament expressed condolences for victims of night club fire in North Macedonia

Bulgaria's Parliament Speaker, Nataliya Kiselova, on March 16 expressed condolences on behalf of the Bulgarian Members of Parliament for the dozens of lives lost under tragic circumstances at a nightclub in the city of Kočani, Republic of North Macedonia.

"At this difficult moment for the brotherly people of the Republic of North Macedonia, we stand with them and with the families of the victims in their personal tragedy and unbearable loss," the Parliament Speaker wrote in a condolence message to her counterpart in North Macedonia Afrim Gashi.

"We send our prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and remain in solidarity with their families, loved ones, and friends. We hope for the full recovery of the injured and the overcoming of all the consequences of this unfortunate incident, which has caused the loss of so many young lives," Kiselova noted.

