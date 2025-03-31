Protest of medics from ISUL hospital: "We work tirelessly and the salaries are low"

Medical staff from the Sofia-based University Hospital "Tsaritsa Yoanna-ISUL" on March 31 staged a one-hour protest in front of the hospital due to low wages and poor working conditions. Their salaries were increased by 5% this year, but the "Zhashtita" (protection) trade union demands a 20% increase in salaries for the sector, calling the proposed 2025 raise humiliating. They are also calling for measures to combat the daily violence against them.

The protesting medical professionals claim that while there is money in healthcare, it is not reaching the workers.

"Small salaries. We work tirelessly, we don’t have enough staff, the situation is tragic," said Ivan Vetov, Secretary of the "Zashtita" trade union. "We supply everything ourselves, we work night shifts, on duty, during holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays. We just want fair remuneration," emphasised Gabriela Andonova, a doctor.

The doctors say that the low pay leads to staff shortages, and ambulances are constantly lined up at the emergency department.

According to the Chairman of "Zashtita" trade union, politicians are neglecting the sector.

"Healthcare should be their number one priority, but it's not. We see a cyclical pattern - every 3-4 months we’re back on the streets protesting. The problems are many and are deepening," said Krasimir Mitov, Chairman of the "Zashtita" trade union.

In addition to higher salaries, the protesters are demanding extra funding for the overtime activities and a 20% increase in payments for clinical pathways. They also want stricter penalties for people who attack doctors. On April 2, they are set to meet with Minister of Health Silvi Kirilov. If their demands are not heard, they threaten to continue the protests.