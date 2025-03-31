БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Няма ваксини срещу менингококи, а интересът е голям
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
Майката, която уби двете си деца във Вакарел, няма да...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив:...
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
Ангел Кунчев: Поставянето на ваксината срещу...
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Protest of medics from ISUL hospital: "We work tirelessly and the salaries are low"

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
EN
Запази

The protesting medical professionals claim that while there is money in healthcare, it is not reaching the workers.

работим къртовски заплатите нищожни протест медици исул

Medical staff from the Sofia-based University Hospital "Tsaritsa Yoanna-ISUL" on March 31 staged a one-hour protest in front of the hospital due to low wages and poor working conditions. Their salaries were increased by 5% this year, but the "Zhashtita" (protection) trade union demands a 20% increase in salaries for the sector, calling the proposed 2025 raise humiliating. They are also calling for measures to combat the daily violence against them.

The protesting medical professionals claim that while there is money in healthcare, it is not reaching the workers.

"Small salaries. We work tirelessly, we don’t have enough staff, the situation is tragic," said Ivan Vetov, Secretary of the "Zashtita" trade union.

"We supply everything ourselves, we work night shifts, on duty, during holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays. We just want fair remuneration," emphasised Gabriela Andonova, a doctor.

The doctors say that the low pay leads to staff shortages, and ambulances are constantly lined up at the emergency department.

According to the Chairman of "Zashtita" trade union, politicians are neglecting the sector.

"Healthcare should be their number one priority, but it's not. We see a cyclical pattern - every 3-4 months we’re back on the streets protesting. The problems are many and are deepening," said Krasimir Mitov, Chairman of the "Zashtita" trade union.

In addition to higher salaries, the protesters are demanding extra funding for the overtime activities and a 20% increase in payments for clinical pathways. They also want stricter penalties for people who attack doctors. On April 2, they are set to meet with Minister of Health Silvi Kirilov. If their demands are not heard, they threaten to continue the protests.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив: "Той никога няма да бъде като останалите деца. Никога"
1
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив: "Той...
Майката, която уби двете си деца във Вакарел, няма да бъде съдена
2
Майката, която уби двете си деца във Вакарел, няма да бъде съдена
Европа иска мир, но се готви за война - какво включват плановете за превъоръжаване
3
Европа иска мир, но се готви за война - какво включват плановете за...
Полякът Анджей Баргел - първият в света осъществил спускане със ски от К2
4
Полякът Анджей Баргел - първият в света осъществил спускане със ски...
Започва поставянето на ваксини срещу менингококови инфекции
5
Започва поставянето на ваксини срещу менингококови инфекции
Гладна стачка обяви бащата на психичноболния, нападнал двама синоптици
6
Гладна стачка обяви бащата на психичноболния, нападнал двама синоптици

Най-четени

Пияни инженери от британските ВВС счупиха и откраднаха статуя на мечето Падингтън
1
Пияни инженери от британските ВВС счупиха и откраднаха статуя на...
Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
2
Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
3
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
Илиана Раева, Йордан Йовчев, Красимир Дунев и Иван Колев коментират ситуацията в БОК
4
Илиана Раева, Йордан Йовчев, Красимир Дунев и Иван Колев коментират...
Жена отглежда множество кучета в лоши условия в апартамент в центъра на София
5
Жена отглежда множество кучета в лоши условия в апартамент в...
Стефка Костадинова в предаването "Зала на славата"
6
Стефка Костадинова в предаването "Зала на славата"

More from: Health

Chief state health inspector: The decision to receive meningococcal vaccine is a matter of personal judgment and choice.
Chief state health inspector: The decision to receive meningococcal vaccine is a matter of personal judgment and choice.
62% of Bulgarians approve of organ donation 62% of Bulgarians approve of organ donation
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Vaccination against meningococcal infections begins Vaccination against meningococcal infections begins
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Infectious disease experts and doctors recommend meningococcal meningitis vaccination Infectious disease experts and doctors recommend meningococcal meningitis vaccination
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
What are the symptoms and how to protect ourselves from meningococcal infection - doctors' advice What are the symptoms and how to protect ourselves from meningococcal infection - doctors' advice
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
Doctors in Plovdiv fight for the life of two-month-old baby with meningitis Doctors in Plovdiv fight for the life of two-month-old baby with meningitis
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ