Bulgaria has officially received its first F-16 fighter jet

българия официално получи първия изтребител
23:32, 31.01.2025
Bulgaria received its first F-16 Block 70 aircraft at the Lockheed Martin production facility in Greenville, USA, as announced by the Council of Ministers on January 31.

Defence Minister, Atanas Zapryanov, attended the ceremony marking the official handover at the production base. This is the first of 16 aircraft that Bulgaria has purchased.

The acquisition of the F-16 is part of the largest and most expensive modernisation project for the Bulgarian Air Force.

The aircraft was officially handed over to Bulgaria in the presence of Lockheed Martin's leadership, representatives from the U.S. Congress and Senate, as well as officials from the U.S. Department of Defence and the U.S. Air Force, and local authorities from the state of South Carolina.

"With this, our strategic partnership with the United States in the field of defence continues its upward development, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov stressed. With the acquisition of the multirole F-16 Block 70 fighters, capable of performing a wide range of tasks, our air force will build new capabilities that will enable the Bulgarian Air Force to achieve full operational compatibility with NATO and EU allies."

The acquisition of F-16 fighter jets - the largest and most expensive modernisation project of the Bulgarian Air Force
 WCC-DB tabled a bill for removal of "symbols of communist regime in Bulgaria"
 EC opens seven infringement procedures against Bulgaria for failing to transpose EU directives
 Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, allocated the portfolios of his deputies
 Presidency on the Bulgarians investigated for espionage in the UK: Allegations of links to the "highest echelons" of power are absurd
 Minister of Finance: Bulgaria will ask for convergence report on its readiness for the Eurozone as soon as possible
 Nine-year-old child died at school in Veliko Tarnovo
 Taxi drivers stage a protest in front of Terminal 2 of Sofia Airport (photos)
 Police remind public to be cautious about phone scammers
 Varna Airport launches new direct flights this year, uncluding to Abu Dhabi
 Three women died in a serious car accident in Silistra
 Doctors saved the life of a woman, who was at risk following Botox injections
