БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Депутатите излязоха във великденска ваканция
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Вицепремиерът Дончев: Има всички предпоставки да подадем...
Чете се за: 06:25 мин.
Кабинетът "Желязков" оцеля и при втория вот на...
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Разследване на екип на Франс 24: Български минохвъргачки...
Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
Ускоряват работата по делата с причинена смърт при...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

It's Great and Holy Thursday

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
EN
Запази
велики четвъртък боядисват великденските яйца

On April 17, 2025, Bulgaria’s Orthodox Church marks the Holy Thursday, which is considered the most important day of the Holy Week.

Holy Thursday or Maundy Thursday commemorates the Last Supper, the final meal that Jesus Christ shared with his Twelve Apostles in Jerusalem before his crucifixion. During the supper, Jesus gave His final guidance to His disciples, instituted the sacrament of Communion, known as the Eucharist, and foretold that He would be betrayed.

The church services held today reenact a series of significant events related to the redemptive mission of the Savior of mankind.

Holy Thursday is the day on which the Easter eggs are painted. The first egg to be coloured is in red. It is set aside and replaced with last year's to bring health, happiness and joy to the home and the whole family.

In the Orthodox Church, those who cannot dye their eggs on Thursday are allowed to do it on Saturday.

Starting at 8:30 AM, Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil will celebrate the Divine Liturgy of St. Basil at the St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral. Today will also see the consecration of the myrrh (Chrism)—the ninth in the history of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church.

This year, Orthodox Church in Bulgaria marked the start of the Holy Week on April 14, Holy Monday. This is the last week before Easter and commemorates the last days of the earthly life of Jesus Christ, his sufferings, crucifixion death and burial.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Лунните пейзажи на България: Докъде е ремонтът на пътя между Боаза и Дерманци?
1
Лунните пейзажи на България: Докъде е ремонтът на пътя между Боаза...
България към еврозоната: ЕК е насрочила дата за публикуване на конвергентния доклад
2
България към еврозоната: ЕК е насрочила дата за публикуване на...
Жена загина след тежка катастрофа на Околовръстния път на Пловдив
3
Жена загина след тежка катастрофа на Околовръстния път на Пловдив
Министерският съвет прие постановление за изпълнението на Бюджет 2025
4
Министерският съвет прие постановление за изпълнението на Бюджет 2025
Богдана Панайотова е назначена за главен архитект на Столична община
5
Богдана Панайотова е назначена за главен архитект на Столична община
Управляващото мнозинство вече е малцинство - реакциите след напускането на ДПС-ДПС
6
Управляващото мнозинство вече е малцинство - реакциите след...

Най-четени

"Защо се събудихте толкова късно": Протест в памет на Сияна в центъра на София (СНИМКИ)
1
"Защо се събудихте толкова късно": Протест в памет на...
СДВР: В сараите са открити огнестрелни оръжия, включително автомат "Калашников"
2
СДВР: В сараите са открити огнестрелни оръжия, включително автомат...
Микробус падна в река Дунав в Румъния, намерен е паспорт на български гражданин
3
Микробус падна в река Дунав в Румъния, намерен е паспорт на...
"Няма да се повтори": Пред БНТ говори младеж, участвал във возенето на капак във Варна
4
"Няма да се повтори": Пред БНТ говори младеж, участвал...
Цветница на колене: Близки на загинали деца протестираха за Сияна и всички, убити на пътя
5
Цветница на колене: Близки на загинали деца протестираха за Сияна и...
38-годишен мъж падна от антена на мобилен оператор в Бургас, загина на място
6
38-годишен мъж падна от антена на мобилен оператор в Бургас, загина...

More from: Culture

Bulgarian Orthodox Church Marks Great and Holy Tuesday
Bulgarian Orthodox Church Marks Great and Holy Tuesday
Summer Holidays at the Seaside Will Cost More This Year Summer Holidays at the Seaside Will Cost More This Year
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Holy Week in Bulgaria begins Holy Week in Bulgaria begins
Чете се за: 06:22 мин.
Bulgaria celebrates Palm Sunday Bulgaria celebrates Palm Sunday
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
First-ever statue of Umberto Eco unveiled—In a bookstore in Sofia First-ever statue of Umberto Eco unveiled—In a bookstore in Sofia
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
Divers mapped the most interesting underwater sites along Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea coast, highlighting 28 popular diving spots Divers mapped the most interesting underwater sites along Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea coast, highlighting 28 popular diving spots
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.

Водещи новини

Кабинетът "Желязков" оцеля и при втория вот на недоверие
Кабинетът "Желязков" оцеля и при втория вот на недоверие
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
У нас
Вицепремиерът Дончев: Има всички предпоставки да подадем отново искане за второ плащане по ПВУ и да получим средствата Вицепремиерът Дончев: Има всички предпоставки да подадем отново искане за второ плащане по ПВУ и да получим средствата
Чете се за: 06:25 мин.
У нас
От АПИ монтират нови пътни знаци в 11 отсечки От АПИ монтират нови пътни знаци в 11 отсечки
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
Европейската прокуратура с мащабна акция срещу схема за внос на повредени автомобили от САЩ Европейската прокуратура с мащабна акция срещу схема за внос на повредени автомобили от САЩ
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
По света
Разследване на екип на Франс 24: Български минохвъргачки в...
Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
По света
За да се облекчи трафикът в празничните дни - реорганизират...
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
У нас
Жертви и ранени при руска атака с дронове срещу Днипро
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
По света
Сами ли сме във Вселената?
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ