It's Great and Holy Thursday

On April 17, 2025, Bulgaria’s Orthodox Church marks the Holy Thursday, which is considered the most important day of the Holy Week.

Holy Thursday or Maundy Thursday commemorates the Last Supper, the final meal that Jesus Christ shared with his Twelve Apostles in Jerusalem before his crucifixion. During the supper, Jesus gave His final guidance to His disciples, instituted the sacrament of Communion, known as the Eucharist, and foretold that He would be betrayed.

The church services held today reenact a series of significant events related to the redemptive mission of the Savior of mankind.

Holy Thursday is the day on which the Easter eggs are painted. The first egg to be coloured is in red. It is set aside and replaced with last year's to bring health, happiness and joy to the home and the whole family.

In the Orthodox Church, those who cannot dye their eggs on Thursday are allowed to do it on Saturday.

Starting at 8:30 AM, Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil will celebrate the Divine Liturgy of St. Basil at the St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral. Today will also see the consecration of the myrrh (Chrism)—the ninth in the history of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church.

This year, Orthodox Church in Bulgaria marked the start of the Holy Week on April 14, Holy Monday. This is the last week before Easter and commemorates the last days of the earthly life of Jesus Christ, his sufferings, crucifixion death and burial.