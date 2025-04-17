34-year-old man was killed after a physical fight in the village of Kosharitsa

A 34-year-old man was killed early this morning, April 17, in the village of Kosharitsa, near Nessebar.

According to information from BNT (Bulgarian National Television), a conflict broke out on the street between several families following heavy alcohol consumption.

The argument escalated into a physical fight, which ultimately led to the death of the young man.

All individuals involved in the altercation have been detained, and the direct perpetrator of the crime has been identified.