БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Депутатите излязоха във великденска ваканция
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Вицепремиерът Дончев: Има всички предпоставки да подадем...
Чете се за: 06:25 мин.
Кабинетът "Желязков" оцеля и при втория вот на...
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Разследване на екип на Франс 24: Български минохвъргачки...
Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
Ускоряват работата по делата с причинена смърт при...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

34-year-old man was killed after a physical fight in the village of Kosharitsa

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
EN
Запази

All participants in the brawl were arrested and the perpetrator of the crime was identified

пиян шофьор блъсна уличен стълб преследване полицията
Снимка: илюстративна

A 34-year-old man was killed early this morning, April 17, in the village of Kosharitsa, near Nessebar.

According to information from BNT (Bulgarian National Television), a conflict broke out on the street between several families following heavy alcohol consumption.

The argument escalated into a physical fight, which ultimately led to the death of the young man.

All individuals involved in the altercation have been detained, and the direct perpetrator of the crime has been identified.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Лунните пейзажи на България: Докъде е ремонтът на пътя между Боаза и Дерманци?
1
Лунните пейзажи на България: Докъде е ремонтът на пътя между Боаза...
България към еврозоната: ЕК е насрочила дата за публикуване на конвергентния доклад
2
България към еврозоната: ЕК е насрочила дата за публикуване на...
Жена загина след тежка катастрофа на Околовръстния път на Пловдив
3
Жена загина след тежка катастрофа на Околовръстния път на Пловдив
Министерският съвет прие постановление за изпълнението на Бюджет 2025
4
Министерският съвет прие постановление за изпълнението на Бюджет 2025
Богдана Панайотова е назначена за главен архитект на Столична община
5
Богдана Панайотова е назначена за главен архитект на Столична община
Управляващото мнозинство вече е малцинство - реакциите след напускането на ДПС-ДПС
6
Управляващото мнозинство вече е малцинство - реакциите след...

Най-четени

"Защо се събудихте толкова късно": Протест в памет на Сияна в центъра на София (СНИМКИ)
1
"Защо се събудихте толкова късно": Протест в памет на...
СДВР: В сараите са открити огнестрелни оръжия, включително автомат "Калашников"
2
СДВР: В сараите са открити огнестрелни оръжия, включително автомат...
Микробус падна в река Дунав в Румъния, намерен е паспорт на български гражданин
3
Микробус падна в река Дунав в Румъния, намерен е паспорт на...
"Няма да се повтори": Пред БНТ говори младеж, участвал във возенето на капак във Варна
4
"Няма да се повтори": Пред БНТ говори младеж, участвал...
Цветница на колене: Близки на загинали деца протестираха за Сияна и всички, убити на пътя
5
Цветница на колене: Близки на загинали деца протестираха за Сияна и...
38-годишен мъж падна от антена на мобилен оператор в Бургас, загина на място
6
38-годишен мъж падна от антена на мобилен оператор в Бургас, загина...

More from: Bulgaria

It's Great and Holy Thursday
It's Great and Holy Thursday
Protest in Lyulin: Residents Oppose Relocation of People Affected by Demolition of Illegal Houses in "Zaharna Fabrika" Protest in Lyulin: Residents Oppose Relocation of People Affected by Demolition of Illegal Houses in "Zaharna Fabrika"
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Woman Dies After Serious Crash on Plovdiv Ring Road Woman Dies After Serious Crash on Plovdiv Ring Road
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Bulgaria Moves Toward the Eurozone: European Commission Sets Date for Convergence Report Release Bulgaria Moves Toward the Eurozone: European Commission Sets Date for Convergence Report Release
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Government Proposed Stricter Penalties for Animal Cruelty Government Proposed Stricter Penalties for Animal Cruelty
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos to Visit Bulgaria Tomorrow, April 17 European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos to Visit Bulgaria Tomorrow, April 17
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.

Водещи новини

Кабинетът "Желязков" оцеля и при втория вот на недоверие
Кабинетът "Желязков" оцеля и при втория вот на недоверие
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
У нас
Вицепремиерът Дончев: Има всички предпоставки да подадем отново искане за второ плащане по ПВУ и да получим средствата Вицепремиерът Дончев: Има всички предпоставки да подадем отново искане за второ плащане по ПВУ и да получим средствата
Чете се за: 06:25 мин.
У нас
От АПИ монтират нови пътни знаци в 11 отсечки От АПИ монтират нови пътни знаци в 11 отсечки
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
Европейската прокуратура с мащабна акция срещу схема за внос на повредени автомобили от САЩ Европейската прокуратура с мащабна акция срещу схема за внос на повредени автомобили от САЩ
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
По света
Разследване на екип на Франс 24: Български минохвъргачки в...
Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
По света
За да се облекчи трафикът в празничните дни - реорганизират...
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
У нас
Жертви и ранени при руска атака с дронове срещу Днипро
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
По света
Сами ли сме във Вселената?
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ