Bulgaria sends to North Macedonia a draft agreement for the construction of the cross-border railway tunnel

България изпрати на РСМ проект на споразумение за изграждането на трансграничния тунел
15:21, 14.01.2025
Bulgaria has sent to the Republic of North Macedonia a draft agreement on the preparation, construction and operation of the cross-border railway tunnel connecting the two countries, the press centre of the Ministry of Transport and Communications said on January 14.

The proposal of the Bulgarian state is for the two governments to make specific and clear commitments for the implementation of the cross-border railway tunnel, which is a key element of Corridor 8.

The signing of the document will outline the technical, financial, legal, and organisational aspects related to the construction of the tunnel, which should comply with both European and national legislation of the two countries.

The two sides will agree on which country will be responsible for the construction of the cross-border facility, public procurement processes, and supervision of the construction.

It is envisaged that the railway managers of Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia will set up joint working groups to prepare the necessary documentation for the tendering procedures.

Within three months of the Agreement's entry into force, Bulgaria and North Macedonia must prepare and submit a joint timeline for the construction to the European Commission and financing institutions.

The Bulgarian side is ready to begin negotiations with the Republic of North Macedonia on the proposed texts as soon as possible, after which the agreement can be signed, the Ministry of Transport stated.

