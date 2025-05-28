Over 12 kg of Smuggled Gold Seized at “Kapitan Andreevo” Border Checkpoint

More than 12 kilogrammes of smuggled gold were discovered by customs officers at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint during a thorough inspection of a minibus leaving the country.

On May 25, 2025, a minibus with foreign registration arrived at the checkpoint. Traveling from France through Bulgaria to Turkey, the vehicle was occupied by two men – the driver, who holds both Bulgarian and Turkish citizenship, and his passenger, a Turkish national.

Following a risk assessment, the vehicle was selected for a detailed customs inspection. During the check, officers found two bags in the cabin – one containing documents and the other for a laptop – which concealed 12 gold ingots and one gold bar.

An expert analysis confirmed that the ingots, with a total weight of 11,093.50 grams, were made of 14-karat gold (585 fineness).

The gold bar weighed 1 kilogramme and was composed of 24-karat gold (999.9 fineness).

Photos: Bulgarian Customs Agency

According to Bulgarian Customs Agency, the total weight of the seized gold is 12,093.50 grams, with an estimated value of 1,400,004.23 BGN (approx. 715,000 EUR).

A pre-trial investigation has been launched by a customs investigator under the supervision of the Haskovo District Prosecutor’s Office.