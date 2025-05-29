Another Electric Scooter Incident: 12-Year-Old Boy Hospitalised in Burgas

A 12-year-old boy has been admitted to hospital in the coastal city of Burgas after crashing and falling onto the roadway while riding an electric scooter.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon, May 28, on a straight section of “Stefan Stambolov” Street, near the Courthouse in Burgas. The child suffered a concussion but is not in life-threatening condition.

This is the second serious electric scooter-related incident in the Burgas region since the beginning of the week. On Tuesday, it was reported that a 10-year-old child was hospitalised in critical condition after falling from an electric scooter in the town of Karnobat.

The 10-year-old had been riding the scooter with his father, who lost control of the vehicle, causing them both to fall. Thanks to medical intervention, the child's condition has stabilized and is no longer life-threatening, though treatment continues in the hospital.

The 10-year-old injured in the Karnobat scooter accident remains in stable condition.