Bulgaria will request convergence reports from the EC and ECB by the end of February

Bulgaria will officially request the European Commission and the European Central Bank to prepare special convergence reports by the end of February, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Today, February 17,bBulgaria's Finance Minister presented the country's progress regarding preparations for joining the Eurozone at a meeting with the members of the Eurogroup.

Minister Petkova informed her colleagues that with its prudent fiscal policy, Bulgaria has long deserved its membership in the Eurozone, and therefore, the country expects this to be realised on January 1, 2026.

She stressed that preliminary assessments give confidence that Bulgaria will meet all the nominal convergence criteria.

In accordance with the decision of the National Assembly in 2024, and based on Article 140 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, Bulgaria will officially submit a request to the European Commission and the European Central Bank to prepare special convergence reports by the end of February 2025.

The Eurogroup members have confirmed their continued support for Bulgaria's ambition to adopt the euro.

During her participation in the Eurogroup meeting, Minister Petkova held bilateral talks with the Finance Ministers of Germany and Denmark.

She discussed priority legislative dossiers aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the European Union. The discussion with Minister Kukies focused on the first "Omnibus Package," which aims to simplify corporate reporting obligations related to sustainability.

Minister Lose presented the priorities of the upcoming Danish Presidency of the Council of the EU and discussed the topics on the current ECOFIN Council agenda.

In this context, Germany reiterated its consistent support for Bulgaria's Eurozone membership, dating back to the country's inclusion in the ERM II. Denmark, as the upcoming Presidency, committed to providing organizational support throughout the accession process.

