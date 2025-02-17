НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Bulgaria will request convergence reports from the EC and ECB by the end of February

Европа знаме Европейски съюз
Снимка: pixabay.com
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
19:27, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Bulgaria will officially request the European Commission and the European Central Bank to prepare special convergence reports by the end of February, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Today, February 17,bBulgaria's Finance Minister presented the country's progress regarding preparations for joining the Eurozone at a meeting with the members of the Eurogroup.

Minister Petkova informed her colleagues that with its prudent fiscal policy, Bulgaria has long deserved its membership in the Eurozone, and therefore, the country expects this to be realised on January 1, 2026.

She stressed that preliminary assessments give confidence that Bulgaria will meet all the nominal convergence criteria.

In accordance with the decision of the National Assembly in 2024, and based on Article 140 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, Bulgaria will officially submit a request to the European Commission and the European Central Bank to prepare special convergence reports by the end of February 2025.

The Eurogroup members have confirmed their continued support for Bulgaria's ambition to adopt the euro.

During her participation in the Eurogroup meeting, Minister Petkova held bilateral talks with the Finance Ministers of Germany and Denmark.

She discussed priority legislative dossiers aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the European Union. The discussion with Minister Kukies focused on the first "Omnibus Package," which aims to simplify corporate reporting obligations related to sustainability.

Minister Lose presented the priorities of the upcoming Danish Presidency of the Council of the EU and discussed the topics on the current ECOFIN Council agenda.

Minister Petkova briefed ministers on progress in the country's preparations for the introduction of the euro on 1 January 2026.

In this context, Germany reiterated its consistent support for Bulgaria's Eurozone membership, dating back to the country's inclusion in the ERM II. Denmark, as the upcoming Presidency, committed to providing organizational support throughout the accession process.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Retro train ride from Sofia to Bankya on 1 March - Baba Marta Day
Retro train ride from Sofia to Bankya on 1 March - Baba Marta Day
21:15, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
 Code Orange weather alert on Tuesday: Snowfall continues in North and Northeast Bulgaria
Code Orange weather alert on Tuesday: Snowfall continues in North and Northeast Bulgaria
20:57, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
 Drug use in Bulgaria has increased by 30% in the past 5 years
Drug use in Bulgaria has increased by 30% in the past 5 years
18:41, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 06:00 мин.
 A grand musical event - three orchestras perform "Carmina Burana" at National Palace of Culture
A grand musical event - three orchestras perform "Carmina Burana" at National Palace of Culture
18:21, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
 10 lorries are stuck on the road Sunny Beach - Obzor
10 lorries are stuck on the road Sunny Beach - Obzor
17:58, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 Decline in sales of Bulgarian wine on the foreign market
Decline in sales of Bulgarian wine on the foreign market
17:25, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
 EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis to BNT: January 1, 2026 remains a realistic date for Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone
EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis to BNT: January 1, 2026 remains a realistic date for Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone
17:05, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 Sofia Airport is now named after national hero Vasil Levski
Sofia Airport is now named after national hero Vasil Levski
16:48, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Courier prices increase expected from March 1
Courier prices increase expected from March 1
15:44, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
 Decline of Bulgarian exports - the reasons are high prices and military conflicts
Decline of Bulgarian exports - the reasons are high prices and military conflicts
15:22, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
 Atanas Zafirov is the new chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party
Atanas Zafirov is the new chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party
14:15, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 06:32 мин.
 Sofia Airport operates normally in winter conditions
Sofia Airport operates normally in winter conditions
14:09, 17.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Retro train ride from Sofia to Bankya on 1 March - Baba Marta Day
Retro train ride from Sofia to Bankya on 1 March - Baba Marta Day
Code Orange weather alert on Tuesday: Snowfall continues in North and Northeast Bulgaria
Code Orange weather alert on Tuesday: Snowfall continues in North and Northeast Bulgaria
Drug use in Bulgaria has increased by 30% in the past 5 years
Drug use in Bulgaria has increased by 30% in the past 5 years
10 lorries are stuck on the road Sunny Beach - Obzor
10 lorries are stuck on the road Sunny Beach - Obzor
EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis to BNT: January 1, 2026 remains a realistic date for Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone
EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis to BNT: January 1, 2026 remains a realistic date for Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone
Sofia Airport is now named after national hero Vasil Levski
Sofia Airport is now named after national hero Vasil Levski
Топ 24
Най-четени
Мъж загина при тежка катастрофа в Пловдивско, а жена е с опасност за живота
Мъж загина при тежка катастрофа в Пловдивско, а жена е с опасност...
Сняг и студ: Около минус 15 градуса се очакват в края на седмицата
Сняг и студ: Около минус 15 градуса се очакват в края на седмицата
Оранжев код за сняг във вторник: Валежите продължават в Северна и Североизточна България
Оранжев код за сняг във вторник: Валежите продължават в Северна и...
С указ на президента Радев: Летище София вече се казва "Васил Левски"
С указ на президента Радев: Летище София вече се казва "Васил...
Марк Шпиц, който покори Игрите в Мюнхен 1972 (ВИДЕО)
Марк Шпиц, който покори Игрите в Мюнхен 1972 (ВИДЕО)
Преговорите за Украйна започват утре, потвърди Кремъл
Преговорите за Украйна започват утре, потвърди Кремъл
Четирима души остават в болницата във Видин след тежката катастрофа
Четирима души остават в болницата във Видин след тежката катастрофа
Финансовите министри от еврозоната изслушват Теменужка Петкова
Финансовите министри от еврозоната изслушват Теменужка Петкова
Валдис Домбровскис пред БНТ: 1 януари 2026 остава реалистична дата за влизане на България в еврозоната
Валдис Домбровскис пред БНТ: 1 януари 2026 остава реалистична дата...
Седмица до вота - "Алтернатива за Германия" във фокуса на разгорещен тв дебат
Седмица до вота - "Алтернатива за Германия" във фокуса на разгорещен тв дебат
10-годишни посягат към вейпа във Варна, започва кампания в училищата
10-годишни посягат към вейпа във Варна, започва кампания в училищата