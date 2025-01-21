Bulgarian Foreign Minister emphasised Bulgaria's commitment to a united European Union during a conversation with Kaja Kallas

Bulgaria's Foreign Minister, Georgi Georgiev, on January 21, held his first telephone conversation with the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union, Kaja Kallas.

During the conversation, Bulgaria’s top diplomat assured of the country’s support for the High Representative’s efforts to maintain unity and build consensus within the EU, particularly in light of the current geopolitical challenges.

In this context, the Bulgarian Foreign Minister also underlined Bulgaria's commitment to a united and strong European Union, which should ensure the security and prosperity of its citizens, especially in light of the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Minister Georgiev took the opportunity to briefly outline Bulgaria's priorities in the area of the EU's common foreign and security policy for the upcoming institutional cycle.

Key priorities included support for the enlargement of the European Union and the integration of the Western Balkans, based on the principle of candidate countries' own merits, support for security in the Black Sea region as strategically important for the common European security, Bulgaria's support for Ukraine, and a focus on humanitarian issues in the Middle East, particularly alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Minister Georgiev and Kaja Kallas agreed on Bulgaria's key role as an EU member in building peace and security in Europe and upholding the fundamental principles of unity and consensus within the Union.

