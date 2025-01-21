НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Bulgarian Foreign Minister emphasised Bulgaria's commitment to a united European Union during a conversation with Kaja Kallas

георг георгиев кандидат министър външните работи проектокабинета желязков
Снимка: BTA/archive
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:46, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Bulgaria's Foreign Minister, Georgi Georgiev, on January 21, held his first telephone conversation with the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union, Kaja Kallas.

During the conversation, Bulgaria’s top diplomat assured of the country’s support for the High Representative’s efforts to maintain unity and build consensus within the EU, particularly in light of the current geopolitical challenges.

In this context, the Bulgarian Foreign Minister also underlined Bulgaria's commitment to a united and strong European Union, which should ensure the security and prosperity of its citizens, especially in light of the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Minister Georgiev took the opportunity to briefly outline Bulgaria's priorities in the area of the EU's common foreign and security policy for the upcoming institutional cycle.

Key priorities included support for the enlargement of the European Union and the integration of the Western Balkans, based on the principle of candidate countries' own merits, support for security in the Black Sea region as strategically important for the common European security, Bulgaria's support for Ukraine, and a focus on humanitarian issues in the Middle East, particularly alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Minister Georgiev and Kaja Kallas agreed on Bulgaria's key role as an EU member in building peace and security in Europe and upholding the fundamental principles of unity and consensus within the Union.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Flu epidemic will be declared in Varna from 23 January
Flu epidemic will be declared in Varna from 23 January
18:05, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
 More than 800,000 pensioners iin Bulgaria on the brink of poverty
More than 800,000 pensioners iin Bulgaria on the brink of poverty
17:32, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
 Bulgaria marks the Day of Maternity Care
Bulgaria marks the Day of Maternity Care
16:57, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
 Government's Joint Governance Council holds its first meeting
Government's Joint Governance Council holds its first meeting
15:58, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
 Flu epidemic in Blagoevgrad: more than 10% of students are absent with flu
Flu epidemic in Blagoevgrad: more than 10% of students are absent with flu
15:37, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 Varna will be promoted as a year-round tourist destination in Israel
Varna will be promoted as a year-round tourist destination in Israel
14:14, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
 President Radev: 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Bulgaria and the world, given the dynamics of geopolitical processes
President Radev: 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Bulgaria and the world, given the dynamics of geopolitical processes
13:40, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 09:02 мин.
 Political reactions to Trump's inauguration
Political reactions to Trump's inauguration
23:44, 20.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 Borislav Tsekov: Donald Trump's vision is exceptionally ambitious
Borislav Tsekov: Donald Trump's vision is exceptionally ambitious
22:36, 20.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
 Head of 'Migration' Departmen' in Sofia Police Directorate detained for taking a bribe?
Head of 'Migration' Departmen' in Sofia Police Directorate detained for taking a bribe?
21:43, 20.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 GERB leader Boyko Borissov congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States
GERB leader Boyko Borissov congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States
20:34, 20.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
 Bitcoin hits new record high, surpassing $109,000, on the day of Trump's inauguration
Bitcoin hits new record high, surpassing $109,000, on the day of Trump's inauguration
19:40, 20.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
More than 800,000 pensioners iin Bulgaria on the brink of poverty
More than 800,000 pensioners iin Bulgaria on the brink of poverty
Bulgaria marks the Day of Maternity Care
Bulgaria marks the Day of Maternity Care
Varna will be promoted as a year-round tourist destination in Israel
Varna will be promoted as a year-round tourist destination in Israel
President Radev: 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Bulgaria and the world, given the dynamics of geopolitical processes
President Radev: 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Bulgaria and the world, given the dynamics of geopolitical processes
Political reactions to Trump's inauguration
Political reactions to Trump's inauguration
Borislav Tsekov: Donald Trump's vision is exceptionally ambitious
Borislav Tsekov: Donald Trump's vision is exceptionally ambitious
Топ 24
Най-четени
Началникът на отдел "Миграция" в СДВР е задържан с подкуп?
Началникът на отдел "Миграция" в СДВР е задържан с подкуп?
Добрият пример: Двама мъже от Исперих спасиха 88-годишна жена от ало измама
Добрият пример: Двама мъже от Исперих спасиха 88-годишна жена от...
Пожар гори в индустриалната зона на Бургас
Пожар гори в индустриалната зона на Бургас
Теменужка Петкова е представила притеснителни данни за състоянието на бюджета
Теменужка Петкова е представила притеснителни данни за състоянието...
Златният век на Америка започва точно сега, каза Тръмп в първата си реч като 47-и президент на САЩ
Златният век на Америка започва точно сега, каза Тръмп в първата си...
Първи ден на власт: Доналд Тръмп с "лавина" от укази и закани
Първи ден на власт: Доналд Тръмп с "лавина" от укази и...
Трагедия в Турция: 66 души са загинали при големия пожар в хотел в скицентър
Трагедия в Турция: 66 души са загинали при големия пожар в хотел в...
Международни реакции на встъпването в длъжност на Тръмп
Международни реакции на встъпването в длъжност на Тръмп
Доналд Тръмп встъпи в длъжност като президент на САЩ и подписа укази
Доналд Тръмп встъпи в длъжност като президент на САЩ и подписа укази
Успешен старт за Нестеров и Милев на турнир в Доха
Успешен старт за Нестеров и Милев на турнир в Доха
Антоан Конте напуска Ботев Пловдив
Антоан Конте напуска Ботев Пловдив