БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините България и еврото Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините България и еврото У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
12 тома е делото за смъртта на Сияна, между 5 и 15 г....
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Евробарометър: Всеки втори българин е против еврото
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Премиерът с ултиматум за контрола по пътищата
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
САЩ спират интервютата за студентски визи
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Жечо Станков: България е внесла документи в ЕК за...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgarian Railways Orgianises a Special Retro Train Ride for International Children's Day on June 1

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
EN
Запази
баба меца пътува софия перник юни

To celebrate International Children's Day on June 1, Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) is organising a retro journey for train enthusiasts of all ages. This special event offers a unique opportunity to step back in time and experience steam locomotive travel along the route Sofia – Pernik – Sofia.

The train will be pulled by the legendary steam locomotive No. 46.03, better known by the nickname Baba Metsa ("Granny Bear"). The name reflects the engine’s relatively low top speed but impressive power, which enabled it to tirelessly haul heavy freight trains through the mountain passes of Vladaya and Razmenna from the 1930s until diesel traction replaced steam between 1967 and 1969.

The festive train will feature five specially decorated passenger cars, as well as a carriage from the former government train Vitosha Express, which will be open for viewing during the stopover at Pernik Station.

Thanks to the support of one of Bulgaria’s largest online stores for books, games, and children’s items, along with a producer of cold-pressed juices, all passengers will enjoy complimentary fresh drinks and special gifts for children onboard.

Journey Schedule – June 1 (Sunday):

Departure from Sofia Central Station: 09:50 AM
Arrival in Pernik: 11:46 AM
Return Departure from Pernik: 3:00 PM
Arrival back in Sofia: 4:28 PM

During the layover, passengers will have time to explore Pernik’s festive programme and enjoy local attractions such as the Underground Mining Museum—the only one of its kind on the Balkans, housed in the tunnels of Bulgaria’s first underground mines. Visitors can also see the Mining Directorate building, Pernik Fortress, and relax in the Central City Park.

The price of a return ticket from Sofia to Pernik is BGN 45 including a reserved seat, and BGN 22.50 for children up to 10 years old.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Световното първенство по минифутбол продължава в ефира на БНТ 3
1
Световното първенство по минифутбол продължава в ефира на БНТ 3
Директорът на ГДБОП е преназначен за зам.-директор на "Национална полиция"
2
Директорът на ГДБОП е преназначен за зам.-директор на...
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма "Гласът на Петела"
3
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма...
НА ЖИВО: Финалите на европейското първенство по спортна гимнастика
4
НА ЖИВО: Финалите на европейското първенство по спортна гимнастика
Евробарометър: Всеки втори българин е против еврото
5
Евробарометър: Всеки втори българин е против еврото
Спортно лято с БНТ 3
6
Спортно лято с БНТ 3

Най-четени

Абитуриент почина на бала си в курорта “Слънчев бряг” (СНИМКИ)
1
Абитуриент почина на бала си в курорта “Слънчев бряг”...
На косъм от трагедия: Вижте как тир помете бензиностанция в опит да изпревари три коли и камион
2
На косъм от трагедия: Вижте как тир помете бензиностанция в опит да...
10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа, съседи отказали да звъннат на 112
3
10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа,...
17 души са ранени при нападение с нож на гарата в Хамбург
4
17 души са ранени при нападение с нож на гарата в Хамбург
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
5
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
Почина журналистът от БНТ Красимир Ганев
6
Почина журналистът от БНТ Красимир Ганев

More from: Culture

One of Bulgaria’s Most Picturesque Beaches – Silistar – Remains Freely Accessible
One of Bulgaria’s Most Picturesque Beaches – Silistar – Remains Freely Accessible
"Stage Without Borders": Nine Theatre Productions from Eight Countries and Three Film Screenings in Sofia This June "Stage Without Borders": Nine Theatre Productions from Eight Countries and Three Film Screenings in Sofia This June
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Bulgaria Celebrates National Day of Alphabet and Culture on May 24 Bulgaria Celebrates National Day of Alphabet and Culture on May 24
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Nessebar's South Beach Awarded "Blue Flag" for Eighth Consecutive Year Nessebar's South Beach Awarded "Blue Flag" for Eighth Consecutive Year
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Renowned Artist Greddy Assa Unveils New Exhibition at the Salon of Arts Renowned Artist Greddy Assa Unveils New Exhibition at the Salon of Arts
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Exhibition Commemorating 40 Years Since the Revival Process in Bulgaria opened at the European Parliament Exhibition Commemorating 40 Years Since the Revival Process in Bulgaria opened at the European Parliament
Чете се за: 06:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Фирмите на сина на Джевдет Чакъров - от хранителни стоки до соларни паркове, кой е той?
Фирмите на сина на Джевдет Чакъров - от хранителни стоки до соларни...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
У нас
Юджел Атилла, ДПС-ДПС: Правим нова партия с нов лидер в петък Юджел Атилла, ДПС-ДПС: Правим нова партия с нов лидер в петък
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
У нас
За цената на един детски живот в България: (Не)възможният край на войната по пътищата За цената на един детски живот в България: (Не)възможният край на войната по пътищата
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
У нас
Mинистър Даниел Митов показа документи, с които Бойко Рашков е одобрил закупуването на икони през 2022 г. Mинистър Даниел Митов показа документи, с които Бойко Рашков е одобрил закупуването на икони през 2022 г.
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
ДПС сюжети: Номади, турски сериали, валяци и "снимат си се...
Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
У нас
Студентските визи: Как решението на администрацията на Тръмп ще...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
Общество
С превишена скорост е карал шофьорът на тира, причинил смъртта на...
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
У нас
Светкавично бързо: Ученик открадна линейка, докато е на адрес в...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ