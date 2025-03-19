БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Burgas Airport re-opens at the end of March after renovation

Burgas Airport will reopen on March 29 after being closed for runway repairs aimed at improving operational characteristics and ensuring smooth and safe passenger service during the busy summer season.

The repair works will cover approximately 1,000 square metres of the runway and the rehabilitation of about 4,250 square metres of asphalt on the taxiway. The investment is part of the company’s long-term strategy for sustainable development and adherence to all international safety and security standards and requirements.

Burgas Airport will reopen with a flight from London Luton on March 29, and regular flights from Warsaw and Krakow will begin the following day. The flight from Krakow will be the first to arrive and will be ceremoniously welcomed, marking the arrival of the first tourists for the summer season on Bulgaria's southern Black Sea coast.

