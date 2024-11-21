Code Red warning for dangerous wind issued for two districts in Bulgaria for Friday

A top-level, red code warning (level three) for a strong southern wind has been issued for Friday, November 22, in the districts of Montana and Vratsa.

Code orange warning is in effect for many areas in Western and Central Bulgaria, while a yellow code for dangerously strong gusts is in effect for the rest of the country.

