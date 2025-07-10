БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Three Accused of Embezzlement of Large Sums from 'Bulgarian Posts'

The Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office has indicted and ordered the detention of three individuals for a period of up to 72 hours on charges of embezzlement in particularly large amounts and under circumstances constituting a particularly serious case (a criminal offense under Article 203, Paragraph 1 of the Bulgarian Penal Code).

One of the individuals was charged on July 8, 2025, and the other two were indicted on July 10, 2025.

The charges pertain to the embezzlement of BGN 228,200, property of “Bulgarian Posts” EAD, on July 7, 2025. The funds had been entrusted to two of the accused in their capacity as security guard and security driver, respectively, employed by two separate commercial entities. The third accused individual facilitated the embezzlement by providing a private vehicle for transporting the stolen funds.

Pre-trial proceedings were initiated on July 8, 2025, and are being conducted by the 7th Police Department of the Sofia Metropolitan Directorate of Interior, under the supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. The prosecution is expected to submit motions to the Sofia City Court requesting pre-trial detention (“remand in custody”) for all three defendants.

