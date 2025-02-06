Construction of 10 New Metro Stations on the Third Metro Line in Sofia Begins

The construction of 10 new stations on the third line of the Sofia underground begins. At this moment, the tunnel boring machine has already started working, and for the next two years, it will be constructing the new section. The so-called "mole" starts working from "Tsarigradsko Shose" heading towards "Slatina."

"Work is progressing at an increasingly faster pace; we will not only complete what we have inherited but also work on two new sections, for which contractors are being selected. Ten new metro stations are in various stages of design," explained the mayor of Sofia, Vasil Terziev.

"I am extremely pleased when some things happen a bit faster than expected. For example, this was the case when 'Shipchenski Prohod' was opened two months before the end of the approved vote," said the mayor of the "Slatina" district, Georgi Iliev.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News