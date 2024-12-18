НОВИНИ
Controversy in Parliament over the planned Agreement on Security Cooperation between Bulgaria and Ukraine

скандал парламента заради споразумението сътрудничество отбраната украйна
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:35, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
A controversy in the plenary hall regarding the 10-year agreement on security cooperation with Ukraine, the draft of which was sent last night by caretaker Prime Minister, Dimitar Glavchev. The National Assembly is expected to make a decision on the agreement today, December 18.

The "Vazrazhdane" parliamentary group insists Bulgaria not to sign the cooperation agreement with Ukraine, as stated by its leader Kostadin Kostadinov in a declaration from the parliamentary rostrum.

"The position of the "Vazrazhdane' parliamentary group is that Bulgaria should not sign the cooperation agreement with Ukraine. We believe that it infringes on Bulgaria's interests, threatens its security and anyone who signs it is subject to legal responsibility. Let's be as clear as possible - those who accept this decision and the people who will sign it, first and foremost Glavchev, are liable for treason," said Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of "Vazrazhdane".

"From the BSP - United Left we state categorically: the caretaker government should not sign this agreement. We insist that Mr Glavchev guarantees that he will not sign the agreement when he meets the Ukrainian President on 19 December. We call on the parliamentary groups to send such a letter to the Council of Ministers today so that the Prime Minister does not have the opportunity to do this shameful act," said Borislav Gutsanov - BSP-United Left.

"We naturally support it, primarily because it does not change Bulgaria's current policy. It's important for various reasons: first, it's part of a broader European effort and will be accepted at the European level, and secondly, Bulgaria must have an adequate attitude towards Ukraine. Soon, Bulgaria will play a significant role in Ukraine's reconstruction, presenting many opportunities for our country. For us, this is an unquestionable and routine act," commented Ivo Mirchev from WCC-DB.

Delyan Peevski, chairman of "MRF - New Beginning," added, "A letter was sent to all parliamentary group leaders. We support the Prime Minister's decision, which must be made today."

