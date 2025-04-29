БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
"I Am Innocent, I Trust the Bulgarian Court," Kiril Petkov Said Before the Start of the Trial Against Him over March 2022 Arrests of Borissov, Goranov, and Arnaudova

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 06:10 мин.
EN
Запази

"I have forgiven him. Now it’s up to the judges to forgive him, because the violations are clearly visible," said Borissov.

невинен съм имам доверие българския съд каза съда кирил петков старта делото ареста бойко борисов

The case against Kiril Petkov for the arrest of Boyko Borissov will start on June 10.

The Sofia City Court has ruled that the proceedings against former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov will proceed on the merits starting June 10, finding that the indictment is clear, complete, and free of significant procedural violations. The court determined that Petkov’s right to defence has not been compromised.

Kiril Petkov, former Prime Minister of Bulgaria and co-leader of the political party We Continue the Change, has been formally charged with two offenses related to the events of March 17, 2022. According to the indictment, Petkov is accused of exceeding his authority as Prime Minister by:

Ordering police officials to initiate a criminal investigation into former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, and former government communications officer Sevdelina Arnaudova, and
Subsequently instructing that all three be detained.

Over 30 witnesses will be questioned during the proceedings, alongside the review of video and written evidence.

Petkov has firmly defended his actions, stating:

Kiril Petkov, co-chair of "We Continue the Change". In Bulgaria, politicians are divided into two types - those who are afraid of the Bulgarian court and those who are not afraid."

Angel Kanev, prosecutor at the State Public Prosecutor's Office. As far as we are a state governed by the rule of law, we all trust the court and it is the court that will say whether someone is guilty or innocent."

Defence lawyer Daniela Dokovska requested that the indictment be returned to the prosecution, arguing that its reasoning was unclear and limited her client’s ability to mount an effective defence. Dokovska also pointed out that regardless of what her client ordered, the final decision whether to launch an investigation and make the arrests of Borissov, Goranov and Arnaudova lay with the police, not the Prime Minister.

Kiril Petkov, Co-chair of “We Continue the Change,” stated:
“I stand by my actions. They were within the boundaries of the law. Thank you.”

The court found no procedural violations in the indictment and ruled that the trial against Kiril Petkov would proceed on the merits. The panel of judges noted that the alleged offenses for which the former Prime Minister is being prosecuted were clearly and specifically defined.

Angel Kanev, Prosecutor at the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, said:
“He exceeded his authority by issuing orders he had no right to give, execute, or demand. That is why I made it clear in the courtroom that the actions of third parties—whether they complied or not—are outside the scope of the evidence required to prove the charges. Such circumstances may aggravate the defendant’s guilt, but they are not central to the evidentiary proceedings. The court determined that the indictment is clear, valid, and legally sound. The hearing was scheduled accordingly. I believe that with the testimony of the witnesses listed in the indictment, along with the review of the submitted video recordings and documentary evidence, the charges will be substantiated.”

During the investigation, Boyko Borissov was not questioned as a witness. Today, speaking to the Bulgarian National Television, the leader of GERB commented on the case:

“I have forgiven him. Now it’s up to the judges to forgive him, because the violations are obvious. Especially after the recordings emerged of them partying while we were being humiliated in front of our children—it’s not a pretty picture, and this could take Bulgaria backwards. I only look forward.”

The prosecution, however, intends to request that Borissov be summoned for questioning in court, as other testimonies suggest that he witnessed facts and circumstances relevant to the case.

