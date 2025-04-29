Court Sets June 10 as Start Date for Trial Against 'We Continue the Change' Co-leader Kiril Petkov

The Sofia City Court on April 29 found no significant procedural violations in the indictmentnt and proceeded with the trial against against Kiril Petkov, co-leader of the “We Continue the Change” party and former Prime Minister of Bulgaria. At the defence's request, more than 30 witnesses will be called to testify during the proceedings.

Petkov is accused of exceeding his authority by allegedly ordering police to initiate a pre-trial investigation and arrest former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, and Borissov’s PR adviser Sevdelina Arnaudova, despite lacking the legal powers to do so.

In a statement outside the courtroom, Petkov maintained his innocence: