Court Sets June 10 as Start Date for Trial Against 'We Continue the Change' Co-leader Kiril Petkov

от БНТ
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Снимка: BTA

The Sofia City Court on April 29 found no significant procedural violations in the indictmentnt and proceeded with the trial against against Kiril Petkov, co-leader of the “We Continue the Change” party and former Prime Minister of Bulgaria. At the defence's request, more than 30 witnesses will be called to testify during the proceedings.

Petkov is accused of exceeding his authority by allegedly ordering police to initiate a pre-trial investigation and arrest former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, and Borissov’s PR adviser Sevdelina Arnaudova, despite lacking the legal powers to do so.

In a statement outside the courtroom, Petkov maintained his innocence:

"What I can say and stand before you with my head held high is that I am innocent and I have not broken the law. I do not trust the prosecution. I trust the Bulgarian court.

When asked whether the arrest of Borissov was a mistake, he replied:

“I stand behind my actions—they were within the framework of the law.”

Angel Kanev, prosecutor: "The defendant Kiril Petkov exceeded his authority and ordered actions that were beyond his competence. I am aware that he was Prime Minister and that is the highest public office, but this did not give him the authority under the current legal framework to order such actions, which are the exclusive domain of investigative authorities.”

