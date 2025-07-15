Just for an Hour - 68 Speeding Drivers Caught by Toll System Cameras on Trakia Motorway

On Trakia Motorway near Ihtiman, the Ministers of Interior and Regional Development demonstrated how the toll system now transmits data directly to the Ministry of Interior regarding drivers illegally using the emergency lane.

System testing has been completed, and the National Toll Administration has already presented a symbolic report listing the violations recorded so far. Starting this weekend, enforcement and fines will officially begin.

Drivers caught using the emergency lane face a fine of BGN 1,000 and a three-month suspension of their driver’s license.