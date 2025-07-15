БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Just for an Hour - 68 Speeding Drivers Caught by Toll System Cameras on Trakia Motorway

The fine for driving in the emergency lane is BGN 1,000, and the driver’s license will be suspended for three months.

On Trakia Motorway near Ihtiman, the Ministers of Interior and Regional Development demonstrated how the toll system now transmits data directly to the Ministry of Interior regarding drivers illegally using the emergency lane.

System testing has been completed, and the National Toll Administration has already presented a symbolic report listing the violations recorded so far. Starting this weekend, enforcement and fines will officially begin.

Drivers caught using the emergency lane face a fine of BGN 1,000 and a three-month suspension of their driver’s license.

Daniel Mitov, Minister of the Interior:
“Drivers need to become more disciplined and understand that cameras can record their violations everywhere. Once the amendments to the Road Traffic Act come into force — hopefully this week in Parliament — violators will be fined accordingly.”

Ivan Ivanov, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works:
“On Trakia alone, we have 49 overhead gantries detecting such violations. When the latest changes to the Road Traffic Act are enacted, including average speed enforcement, all these violations will be penalised under the updated legislation.”

Prof. Oleg Asenov, Director of the National Toll Administration:
“Yesterday we held a working meeting with traffic police, where we finalised a temporary mechanism that will allow us to begin enforcement for emergency-lane violations starting this Thursday, just in time for the weekend.”

