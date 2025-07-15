Temporary Suspension of Underground Service Between “Slivnitsa” and “Obelya” Stations

Sofia Metro has announced a temporary suspension of train service between “Slivnitsa” and “Obelya” stations due to the construction of the new “Pancho Vladigerov” metro station along Pancho Vladigerov Blvd. in the Obelya district. The update was posted on the official Facebook page of Metropoliten Sofia.

Effective from July 19, 2025, the following changes will apply:

Metro Line M4 (from “Sofia Airport”) will be shortened to terminate at “Slivnitsa” station.

Metro Lines M1 and M2 will continue to operate without route changes.

To maintain service in the affected area, two bus lines will operate between “Slivnitsa” and “Obelya”:

Bus Line 31 – rerouted to run from village of Golyantsi through “Obelya” to “Slivnitsa” station, covering the closed metro segment via Pancho Vladigerov Blvd. in both directions, with no change in frequency.

Bus Line 81 – no changes to its current route, which already covers the stretch between “Slivnitsa” and “Obelya” along Pancho Vladigerov Blvd. It connects Ivaniane, Bankya, “Slivnitsa” station, “Obelya” station, and the Northern Industrial Zone.

The metro service disruption will remain in effect until the completion of construction and commissioning of the new metro station.