Temporary Suspension of Underground Service Between “Slivnitsa” and “Obelya” Stations

The change will take effect on July 19, 2025.
Sofia Metro has announced a temporary suspension of train service between “Slivnitsa” and “Obelya” stations due to the construction of the new “Pancho Vladigerov” metro station along Pancho Vladigerov Blvd. in the Obelya district. The update was posted on the official Facebook page of Metropoliten Sofia.
Effective from July 19, 2025, the following changes will apply:
To maintain service in the affected area, two bus lines will operate between “Slivnitsa” and “Obelya”:
The metro service disruption will remain in effect until the completion of construction and commissioning of the new metro station.