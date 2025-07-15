Mysterious Red Object of Unknown Origin "Landed" in the Yard of a House in Yakoruda

Traces of the soil have been sent to the University of Mining and Geology for examination
A strange red object of unclear origin fell in the yard of a house in the town of Yakoruda. According to the property owner, the substance appeared to have fallen from the sky and almost set fire to the grass around his house. Upon hitting the ground, the material burned away completely.
The video of what was seen in Yakoruda was circulated on social media, where it quickly gained popularity and sparked public interest.
Soil samples from the site have been sent for analysis to the University of Mining and Geology in the capital. The exact composition of the substance will be determined once testing is complete.
Kiazim Mratsov, the owner of the property where the object fell: “When we arrived, we saw a red sphere — a kind of slime was boiling, like acid. It smelled like molten metal and acid, and it was trying to set the grass on fire. I grabbed the hose and sprayed it with water, and it disappeared — as if it had been washed away completely. No trace was left behind, except for the scorched patch of grass and a reddish trail in the yard where the water ran off, like red rust.”