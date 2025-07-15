Mysterious Red Object of Unknown Origin "Landed" in the Yard of a House in Yakoruda

A strange red object of unclear origin fell in the yard of a house in the town of Yakoruda. According to the property owner, the substance appeared to have fallen from the sky and almost set fire to the grass around his house. Upon hitting the ground, the material burned away completely.

The video of what was seen in Yakoruda was circulated on social media, where it quickly gained popularity and sparked public interest.

Soil samples from the site have been sent for analysis to the University of Mining and Geology in the capital. The exact composition of the substance will be determined once testing is complete.