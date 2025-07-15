БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
СЕМ не избра генерален директор на БНТ и обяви нов конкурс
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Странен червен обект с неясен произход "кацна"...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Случаят "Дебора": Пускат Георги Георгиев срещу...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Mysterious Red Object of Unknown Origin "Landed" in the Yard of a House in Yakoruda

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
EN
Запази

Traces of the soil have been sent to the University of Mining and Geology for examination

странен червен обект неясен произход кацна двор къща якоруда

A strange red object of unclear origin fell in the yard of a house in the town of Yakoruda. According to the property owner, the substance appeared to have fallen from the sky and almost set fire to the grass around his house. Upon hitting the ground, the material burned away completely.

The video of what was seen in Yakoruda was circulated on social media, where it quickly gained popularity and sparked public interest.

Soil samples from the site have been sent for analysis to the University of Mining and Geology in the capital. The exact composition of the substance will be determined once testing is complete.

Kiazim Mratsov, the owner of the property where the object fell: “When we arrived, we saw a red sphere — a kind of slime was boiling, like acid. It smelled like molten metal and acid, and it was trying to set the grass on fire. I grabbed the hose and sprayed it with water, and it disappeared — as if it had been washed away completely. No trace was left behind, except for the scorched patch of grass and a reddish trail in the yard where the water ran off, like red rust.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
1
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
2
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
Спортно лято с БНТ 3
3
Спортно лято с БНТ 3
Незаконната фабрика за цигари – продукцията била за британския пазар
4
Незаконната фабрика за цигари – продукцията била за...
Странен червен обект с неясен произход "кацна" в двор на къща в Якоруда
5
Странен червен обект с неясен произход "кацна" в двор на...
Чиновник нарече "жалък" трансплантиран пациент
6
Чиновник нарече "жалък" трансплантиран пациент

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари: Не съм навиквала Антония
2
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари:...
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
3
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Акцията срещу високите скорости в София: Почти всеки втори проверяван е санкциониран
4
Акцията срещу високите скорости в София: Почти всеки втори...
Петгеймова драма лиши волейболните национали до 19 г. от финал на Балканиадата
5
Петгеймова драма лиши волейболните национали до 19 г. от финал на...
Очаква ли ни промяна в цените на имотите с приемането на еврото?
6
Очаква ли ни промяна в цените на имотите с приемането на еврото?

More from: Bulgaria

Summer Seminar on Bulgarian Language and Culture Brings Together Foreign Scholars from over 20 Countries
Summer Seminar on Bulgarian Language and Culture Brings Together Foreign Scholars from over 20 Countries
Just for an Hour - 68 Speeding Drivers Caught by Toll System Cameras on Trakia Motorway Just for an Hour - 68 Speeding Drivers Caught by Toll System Cameras on Trakia Motorway
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Two Died in Traffic Accident on Lovech–Pleven Road Two Died in Traffic Accident on Lovech–Pleven Road
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Temporary Suspension of Underground Service Between “Slivnitsa” and “Obelya” Stations Temporary Suspension of Underground Service Between “Slivnitsa” and “Obelya” Stations
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Bulgaria’s Media Regulator Reopens Contest for BNT Director General Bulgaria’s Media Regulator Reopens Contest for BNT Director General
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Bulgarian Students Win Four Medals at International Chemistry Olympiad in Dubai Bulgarian Students Win Four Medals at International Chemistry Olympiad in Dubai
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.

Водещи новини

НСИ: Цените на храните, алкохола и тютюневите изделия продължават да растат
НСИ: Цените на храните, алкохола и тютюневите изделия продължават...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост Само за час - толкамерите засякоха 68 шофьори с превишена скорост
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Случаят "Дебора": Пускат Георги Георгиев срещу 25 000 лева Случаят "Дебора": Пускат Георги Георгиев срещу 25 000 лева
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
СЕМ не избра генерален директор на БНТ и обяви нов конкурс СЕМ не избра генерален директор на БНТ и обяви нов конкурс
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Временно спира метрото между станциите "Сливница" и...
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
У нас
Президентът Румен Радев почете български герои на военното гробище...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
У нас
Странен червен обект с неясен произход "кацна" в двор на...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Тръмп: "Разочарован съм от Путин, но не съм приключил с...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ