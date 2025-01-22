НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
Гледай сега:
Заседание на Народното събрание

Crew of 'Galaxy Leader' ship released, Including two Bulgarian nationals

хутите показаха моряците галакси лийдър първи път близо месеца снимки
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:16, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Yemeni group 'Ansar Allah' has released the crew of the ship 'Galaxy Leader', which was hijacked at the end of 2023 in the Red Sea. Among the crew members are the captain and the first officer, both Bulgarian citizens.

Reuters reports that the crew is now heading towards Oman.

The Houthis of 'Ansar Allah' have stated that the release of the crew is part of a broader agreement to cease hostilities in the Gaza Strip. The group's statement emphasised that the release was coordinated with Hamas and facilitated by Oman.

In addition to the two Bulgarians, the crew of the Bahamian-flagged vessel includes citizens from Ukraine, the Philippines, Mexico, and Romania. For over a year, 'Galaxy Leader' had been held in the port of Hodeida, which is under the control of the Houthis in Yemen.

Houthi fighters have periodically attacked ships in the Red Sea since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in a show of sympathy for the Palestinians. The ceasefire was agreed late last week and ended 15 months of strikes that had reduced much of Gaza to rubble.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Record-breaking 356 kg of marijuana seized by customs officers in Sofia
Record-breaking 356 kg of marijuana seized by customs officers in Sofia
16:32, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
 The threats to schools in Bulgaria sent via foreign free service platforms
The threats to schools in Bulgaria sent via foreign free service platforms
15:55, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Bomb threats reported at many schools across the country this morning
Bomb threats reported at many schools across the country this morning
15:35, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 07:00 мин.
 The 9th year since Rumen Radev took office as Bulgaria's President begins
The 9th year since Rumen Radev took office as Bulgaria's President begins
14:36, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov from Strasbourg: We will seek consensus with coalition partners on the Recovery and Resilience Plan
PM Zhelyazkov from Strasbourg: We will seek consensus with coalition partners on the Recovery and Resilience Plan
14:25, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
 The number of districts in Bulgaria subject to flu epidemic has risen to six
The number of districts in Bulgaria subject to flu epidemic has risen to six
14:04, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov in Strasbourg: Issues regarding the stability of public finances and policies cannot be postponed
PM Zhelyazkov in Strasbourg: Issues regarding the stability of public finances and policies cannot be postponed
11:55, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
 Prime Minister to Bulgarian MEPs: Bulgaria must return to the centre of political processes in Europe
Prime Minister to Bulgarian MEPs: Bulgaria must return to the centre of political processes in Europe
10:06, 22.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 First meeting of the Joint Governance Council: The urgent need for a budget tops the agenda
First meeting of the Joint Governance Council: The urgent need for a budget tops the agenda
20:57, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
 Minister of Justice convenes an extraordinary meeting of SJC Plenum on Thursday
Minister of Justice convenes an extraordinary meeting of SJC Plenum on Thursday
20:03, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 Charges pressed against the arrested head of "Migration" department
Charges pressed against the arrested head of "Migration" department
19:36, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
 Police disrupted illegal migrants smuggling ring after arrests near Malko Tarnovo
Police disrupted illegal migrants smuggling ring after arrests near Malko Tarnovo
18:28, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Record-breaking 356 kg of marijuana seized by customs officers in Sofia
Record-breaking 356 kg of marijuana seized by customs officers in Sofia
The threats to schools in Bulgaria sent via foreign free service platforms
The threats to schools in Bulgaria sent via foreign free service platforms
Bomb threats reported at many schools across the country this morning
Bomb threats reported at many schools across the country this morning
PM Zhelyazkov from Strasbourg: We will seek consensus with coalition partners on the Recovery and Resilience Plan
PM Zhelyazkov from Strasbourg: We will seek consensus with coalition partners on the Recovery and Resilience Plan
Prime Minister to Bulgarian MEPs: Bulgaria must return to the centre of political processes in Europe
Prime Minister to Bulgarian MEPs: Bulgaria must return to the centre of political processes in Europe
Charges pressed against the arrested head of "Migration" department
Charges pressed against the arrested head of "Migration" department
Топ 24
Най-четени
Имотна измама: Пенсионер платил 50 000 лева за жилище, ипотекирано от строителя
Имотна измама: Пенсионер платил 50 000 лева за жилище, ипотекирано...
Обявяват грипна епидемия и в област Варна от 23 януари
Обявяват грипна епидемия и в област Варна от 23 януари
76 са загиналите при големия пожар в хотел в Турция
76 са загиналите при големия пожар в хотел в Турция
Сигнали за бомби в много училища в страната тази сутрин (ОБЗОР)
Сигнали за бомби в много училища в страната тази сутрин (ОБЗОР)
Катастрофа с автобус и камион на АМ "Хемус", има ранени
Катастрофа с автобус и камион на АМ "Хемус", има ранени
Напусна ни Иван Михневски - дългогодишен оператор в БНТ
Напусна ни Иван Михневски - дългогодишен оператор в БНТ
Катастрофа с автомобил на НСО в София
Катастрофа с автомобил на НСО в София
ГДБОП разби престъпна група, ощетявала бюджета с милиони левове
ГДБОП разби престъпна група, ощетявала бюджета с милиони левове
Шест са вече областите в грипна епидемия
Шест са вече областите в грипна епидемия
Иван Иванов се класира за втори кръг на сингъл на турнир в Испания
Иван Иванов се класира за втори кръг на сингъл на турнир в Испания
Малена Замфирова: Можеше и по-добре двата дни
Малена Замфирова: Можеше и по-добре двата дни