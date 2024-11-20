Dams in Burgas are at critically low levels

Dams used for drinking and domestic use in Burgas district (Southeastern Bulgaria) are at the most critically low levels, according to the latest monitoring of the Ministry of Environment and Waters. However, the backup water sources that keep the district safe from a water crisis have been left unfunded and water is unfit for drinking purposes until repairs are made.

The caretaker Minister of Regional Development inspected the dams in Burgas district because of the drought problem. According to the institutions, the district has water for at least 5 months. The volumes of the dams "Yasna Polyana" and "Kamchia" which supply drinking water to Burgas district are below 20%. The other two dams - "Poroy" and "Aheloy" - should be an alternative source if the two main ones remain without water. But at the moment, the water in them is not fit for drinking and domestic use.

The Poroy dam, which is one of the alternative sources, is currently at an extremely low level due to repairs. However, there is still no funding to build a water treatment plant.

"After we found out about the lowered level of the dam, I immediately called the head of the Water and Sewerage company and the Minister and you, yourself, can now see that because of the reconstruction of the entire facility, it was necessary to lower the water level," said Dimitar Nikolov, Mayor of Burgas Municipality.

However, this repair cannot protect the district from a water crisis until a water treatment plant is built. The two dams "Poroy" and "Aheloy" will need nearly 30 million BGN, which is currently not available.

"We have the design, we have the investment projects costed, there are no funds available at the moment for financing, so I am here to consider the options whether through a loan from the Water and Sewerage Holding Company or with funding from the state budget," said Violeta Koritarova, caretaker Minister of Regional Development.

"There should be no question at all whether money will be found. Money must necessarily be provided and we must minimize the risks for the drinking water supplies," replied Dimitar Nikolov.

Whether or not there will be a water crisis by then depends on the weather situation.

Tsvetan Mirchev, Director of Water and Sewerage - Burgas: In 4-5 months there will be no problem, hopefully. We hope there will be a rainy period.

BNT: Are you just counting on hope that it will rain?

Tsvetan Mirchev: We hope.

The water treatment plant at the Yasna Polyana dam, which could not withstand the pressure of the summer and is under repair, is expected to be ready in January. But while renovations are underway and funding is being sought, dam levels continue to drop.

