НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Dams in Burgas are at critically low levels

dams burgas critically low levels
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
21:22, 20.11.2024
EN
Слушай новините днес

Dams used for drinking and domestic use in Burgas district (Southeastern Bulgaria) are at the most critically low levels, according to the latest monitoring of the Ministry of Environment and Waters. However, the backup water sources that keep the district safe from a water crisis have been left unfunded and water is unfit for drinking purposes until repairs are made.

The caretaker Minister of Regional Development inspected the dams in Burgas district because of the drought problem. According to the institutions, the district has water for at least 5 months. The volumes of the dams "Yasna Polyana" and "Kamchia" which supply drinking water to Burgas district are below 20%. The other two dams - "Poroy" and "Aheloy" - should be an alternative source if the two main ones remain without water. But at the moment, the water in them is not fit for drinking and domestic use.

The Poroy dam, which is one of the alternative sources, is currently at an extremely low level due to repairs. However, there is still no funding to build a water treatment plant.

"After we found out about the lowered level of the dam, I immediately called the head of the Water and Sewerage company and the Minister and you, yourself, can now see that because of the reconstruction of the entire facility, it was necessary to lower the water level," said Dimitar Nikolov, Mayor of Burgas Municipality.

However, this repair cannot protect the district from a water crisis until a water treatment plant is built. The two dams "Poroy" and "Aheloy" will need nearly 30 million BGN, which is currently not available.

"We have the design, we have the investment projects costed, there are no funds available at the moment for financing, so I am here to consider the options whether through a loan from the Water and Sewerage Holding Company or with funding from the state budget," said Violeta Koritarova, caretaker Minister of Regional Development.

"There should be no question at all whether money will be found. Money must necessarily be provided and we must minimize the risks for the drinking water supplies," replied Dimitar Nikolov.

Whether or not there will be a water crisis by then depends on the weather situation.

Tsvetan Mirchev, Director of Water and Sewerage - Burgas: In 4-5 months there will be no problem, hopefully. We hope there will be a rainy period.

BNT: Are you just counting on hope that it will rain?

Tsvetan Mirchev: We hope.

The water treatment plant at the Yasna Polyana dam, which could not withstand the pressure of the summer and is under repair, is expected to be ready in January. But while renovations are underway and funding is being sought, dam levels continue to drop.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
15:52, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
 Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
14:03, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
13:23, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
21:25, 28.11.2024
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
17:46, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 "We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
17:18, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
 Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
16:12, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
15:15, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
14:02, 28.11.2024
Sofia's budget remains without an update
Sofia's budget remains without an update
13:07, 28.11.2024
Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
23:35, 27.11.2024
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
23:12, 27.11.2024
More from: Bulgaria
Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
Sofia's budget remains without an update
Sofia's budget remains without an update
Топ 24
Най-четени
ДБ няма да подкрепи изключването на Божанков и Лорер от ПГ на ПП-ДБ
ДБ няма да подкрепи изключването на Божанков и Лорер от ПГ на ПП-ДБ
Епизод 8: Без пробив в блокажа - депутатите отново не избраха председател на НС
Епизод 8: Без пробив в блокажа - депутатите отново не избраха...
Трагедията "Алабин" - прокуратурата е осъдена да плати 60 000 лева заради нежеланието да намери виновните
Трагедията "Алабин" - прокуратурата е осъдена да плати 60...
Николай Денков: Гласуването на Лорер и Божанков за председател на НС днес е в полза на Пеевски
Николай Денков: Гласуването на Лорер и Божанков за председател на...
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
И седмият опит - провален: Силви Кирилов на крачка от председателския пост на НС (ОБЗОР)
И седмият опит - провален: Силви Кирилов на крачка от...
Задънената улица "пръв сред равни": Взаимни престрелки след 7-ия неуспешен опит за избор
Задънената улица "пръв сред равни": Взаимни престрелки...
Димитър Главчев: На практика няма да има граница между България и Гърция след приемането ни в Шенген
Димитър Главчев: На практика няма да има граница между България и...
Борисов: ГЕРБ ще оттегли от надпреварата за председател на парламента Рая Назарян
Борисов: ГЕРБ ще оттегли от надпреварата за председател на...
Украйна е използвала британски ракети срещу Русия
Украйна е използвала британски ракети срещу Русия
Купата на CEV: Дея спорт - Омония Никозия (ГАЛЕРИЯ)
Купата на CEV: Дея спорт - Омония Никозия (ГАЛЕРИЯ)