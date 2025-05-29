Senior Commissioner Boyan Raev Appointed as Director of the General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime

Senior Commissioner Boyan Raev has been appointed as the new Director of the General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime (GDBOP). Until now, Raev served as the Deputy Director of the agency.

The former Director, Yavor Serafimov, was appointed yesterday to the position of Deputy Director of the General Directorate "National Police".

Senior Commissioner Raev has nearly 30 years of experience within the Ministry of Interior, 15 of which have been dedicated to GDBOP.