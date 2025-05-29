БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Senior Commissioner Boyan Raev Appointed as Director of the General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime

Until now Raev was its Deputy Director

Боян Раев
Снимка: Ministry of Interior

Senior Commissioner Boyan Raev has been appointed as the new Director of the General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime (GDBOP). Until now, Raev served as the Deputy Director of the agency.

The former Director, Yavor Serafimov, was appointed yesterday to the position of Deputy Director of the General Directorate "National Police".

Senior Commissioner Raev has nearly 30 years of experience within the Ministry of Interior, 15 of which have been dedicated to GDBOP.

