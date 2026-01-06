After Coalition of the Willing Meeting: Bulgaria to Play Key Role in European Maritime Security

Bulgaria will take part in the “Maritime Security” hub together with Romania and Turkey, in the areas where it already operates through its mine countermeasures task group, in line with a decision of the National Assembly. The country’s participation will focus on fields in which Bulgaria has the capacity and potential to contribute to pan-European security, outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said after the meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” held in Paris on January 6.

The talks brought together heads of state and government from 35 countries, representatives of the European institutions and NATO, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as a US delegation led by President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff. Discussions focused on the processes aimed at achieving a lasting and sustainable peace in Ukraine, as well as security guarantees for the country and for Europe as a whole.

Outgoing Prime Minister Zhelyazkov said leaders had united around the so-called Paris Declaration – a document setting out the core framework for joint European and partner efforts to secure a just and lasting peace, alongside security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe, with the support of the United States.