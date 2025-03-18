Day of mourning in Bulgaria for the victims in North Macedonia

In Bulgaria, March 18 is declatred a day of mourning to express solidarity with the victims of the nightclub fire in Kočani. Flags at state institutions will be lowered to half-mast.

After the huge tragedy at a nightclub in Kočani, where 59 young people died, people in North Macedonia erupted in anger. Protesters destroyed property belonging to the nightclub owner, and the country has declared a week of mourning.

Vigils and protests were also held in Skopje and Štip.

Due to the immense tragedy, which claimed the lives of young people from Kočani, there were no classes in local schools yesterday.

The questioning of the resigned mayor of Kočani, Ljupčo Papazov, has been completed. Further information will be provided regarding any potential legal actions against him, according to the MIA news agency.

The Minister of Interior, Pance Toskovski, confirmed that 20 individuals are suspected, including those who held positions such as minister, state secretary, directors of institutions, department heads, and legal professionals with the authority to sign documents related to their responsibilities.

Another 12 individuals injured in the Kočani fire have been transferred to Belgrade, bringing the total number of patients in Serbia to 29. Three injured will be treated in Athens, two in Vienna, and another two in Zagreb.