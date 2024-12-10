DB: We will talk with GERB, WCC - we do not trust Borissov

"Democratic Bulgaria" will go to talks with GERB, the approach of "We Continue the Change" is different, but there is no tension in the coalition partners. this was explained after the consultations on forming a government with President Rumen Radev with representatives of WCC-DB on December 10.

Nadezhda Yordanova from DB emphasized that the shared position of the WCC-DB parliamentary group is that Bulgaria needs a regular government, which should be elected by the Parliament with a pro-European and anti-corruption agenda.

"There is no tension between us. Both for WCC and DB, the measures from the declaration regarding the 'sanitary cordon' around Peevski are binding, and we will not back down from them. The difference in approach is that we from DB will go to negotiations with GERB to explain these measures and insist on their implementation. However, GERB has not yet extended such an invitation. We will demand guarantees from GERB to ensure these measures are carried out" said Nadezhda Yordanova from DB.

Kiril Petkov commented on the recent request to lift his parliamentary immunity, made by acting Prosecutor General, Borislav Sarafov. Petkov outlined three reasons why he believes this request is happening now. First, he attributed it to the success of the 'sanitary cordon' in Parliament, which led to the election of a Speaker who threatens Peevski's influence, particularly regarding the upcoming reforms to the Judicial System Act. Petkov argued that Sarafov, whom he referred to as one of Peevski's "tools," feels threatened by these reforms. Second, Petkov asserted that this move is not a threat to WCC-DB but rather to GERB. He believes Peevski is warning GERB not to take a step back or abandon him, and he is actually brandishing his weapon at the moment - Sarafov - to say to GERB - "Be careful". Finally, Petkov referred to an ongoing scandal involving private funds allegedly linked to Sarafov’s family, which he suggests is also part of the pressure being applied.









