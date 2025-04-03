Deputy Director of the General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime has been dismissed

The Deputy Director of the General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime, Kalin Litov, has been dismissed by order of the Minister of the Interior, Daniel Mitov, on April 3.

Yesterday, the Minister of the Interior announced that two regional police chiefs in Plovdiv had been dismissed a month ago. These actions were taken by Daniel Mitov after receiving a report from an investigation into a November operation last year related to cigarette smuggling.

Chats, allegedly between police officers involved in the operation, were were circulated by “Boets" (Bulgaria United for One Goal) civic movement and became the basis for 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' to declare that they would demand the resignation of the Minister of the Interior.