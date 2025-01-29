Driver of lorry which overturned on Struma motorway dies

The driver of the heavy goods lorry that crashed into a ditch on Struma motorway has died. He was 26 years old, the press office of the Kyustendil police said on January 29.

The truck, which was transporting waste ash, overturned into a ditch on the Struma motorway in the area of Dupnitsa.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, overturned into a roadside ditch, fell out of the lorry, and was crushed by the cargo.

Traffic continues to be conducted in one lane and is being regulated by traffic police.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News