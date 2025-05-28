БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Two Children Hit 85-Year-Old Man with Horse Cart in Dobrich; He Is in Critical Condition

The incident happened yesterday around 13.00 hours

две деца блъснаха каруца годишен мъж добрич дядото опасност живота
Снимка: илюстративна

An elderly man is in critical condition after being struck by a horse-drawn cart operated by two minors in Dobrich.

The incident occurred yesterday, 27 May 2025, around 1:00 p.m. on "Aglikina Polyana" Street in the city. The 85-year-old victim was admitted to Dobrich General Hospital with multiple contusions and fractures, and his life is in serious danger.

Police located the vehicle involved in the accident and identified the drivers of the cart — a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in connection with the case.

