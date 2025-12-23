Head of Sofia's 5th Police Station Remains Under House Arrest

Plamen Maksimov, head of Sofia’s 5th District Police Department, will remain under house arrest.

The decision was made by the Court of Appeal in Veliko Tarnovo.

The measure had initially been imposed by the Lovech District Court, but was appealed today by the prosecution. Maksimov is accused of participating in an organised criminal group involved in arson, extortion, and drug trafficking, operating in Sofia and Lovech.

Head of Sofia's 5th Police Station Detained

After nearly seven hours of hearings, the appellate judges also placed under house arrest – with an electronic monitoring bracelet – one of the men identified as a leader of the gang, Rosen Krastev, known as “Staklyarya”.

The court is currently considering the measures for a second police officer, who is also among the accused.

The appellate court is expected to decide later tonight whether to amend the measures for the remaining two individuals detained in connection with the case.