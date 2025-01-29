A lorry overturned into a ditch on Struma motorway

A heavy goods lorry transporting waste ash overturned into a ditch on the Struma motorway near Dupnitsa on January 29. As a result of the accident, the driver was thrown out of the cabin and was buried under the cargo he was transporting.

Fire fighting and police teams arrived at the scene of the accident, who are working on rescuing the man, the press office of the Kyustendil Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior told BNT.

The cause leading to the crash, in which there were no other participants except the heavy truck, is yet to be clarified.

Traffic on the section of the Struma motorway towards Blagoevgrad is only in the overtaking lane and is regulated by police.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News