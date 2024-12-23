EC notifies Bulgaria: Investigation into agreements with "BOTAŞ" has been concluded, no violations found

The Directorate-General for Competition of the European Commission has officially informed "Bulgargaz" EAD and "Bulgartransgaz" EAD that the case regarding agreements signed between the Bulgarian companies and the Turkish energy company "BOTAŞ" has been concluded, without finding any violation of competition rules. This was announced by the press office of the Ministry of Energy on December 21.

In October 2023, the European Commission initiated a case concerning the enforcement of competition rules. The investigation focused on the agreements signed at the end of 2022 between "Bulgargaz," "BOTAŞ," and "Bulgartransgaz" for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to terminals in Turkey and the reservation of capacity at the interconnection points between Bulgaria and Turkey. In relation to this, the Directorate-General for Competition of the European Commission sent inquiries to "Bulgargaz" and "Bulgartransgaz." Both companies fully cooperated with the EC, providing all requested documents and responding to all questions.

In its letter to the two Bulgarian companies, "Bulgargaz" and "Bulgartransgaz," the EC confirmed that the investigation has been completed without any findings of competition violations.

