НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

EC notifies Bulgaria: Investigation into agreements with "BOTAŞ" has been concluded, no violations found

bdquoбулгартрансгазldquo боташ подписаха споразумение междусистемно свързване
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
13:47, 23.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Directorate-General for Competition of the European Commission has officially informed "Bulgargaz" EAD and "Bulgartransgaz" EAD that the case regarding agreements signed between the Bulgarian companies and the Turkish energy company "BOTAŞ" has been concluded, without finding any violation of competition rules. This was announced by the press office of the Ministry of Energy on December 21.

In October 2023, the European Commission initiated a case concerning the enforcement of competition rules. The investigation focused on the agreements signed at the end of 2022 between "Bulgargaz," "BOTAŞ," and "Bulgartransgaz" for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to terminals in Turkey and the reservation of capacity at the interconnection points between Bulgaria and Turkey. In relation to this, the Directorate-General for Competition of the European Commission sent inquiries to "Bulgargaz" and "Bulgartransgaz." Both companies fully cooperated with the EC, providing all requested documents and responding to all questions.

In its letter to the two Bulgarian companies, "Bulgargaz" and "Bulgartransgaz," the EC confirmed that the investigation has been completed without any findings of competition violations.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Renovation of Chaira pumped-storage hydropower plan is completed: innovative solution for the turbines applied
Renovation of Chaira pumped-storage hydropower plan is completed: innovative solution for the turbines applied
14:35, 23.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
 Delyan Peevski: Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) is leaving the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE)
Delyan Peevski: Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) is leaving the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE)
13:30, 23.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
 Pass of the Republic closed to traffic for a short time due to snowfall and stranded trucks
Pass of the Republic closed to traffic for a short time due to snowfall and stranded trucks
13:13, 23.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow during the night and tomorrow
Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow during the night and tomorrow
19:54, 20.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
 Bulgarian authorities prevented smuggling of 90,000 cigarettes at Lesovo border crossing
Bulgarian authorities prevented smuggling of 90,000 cigarettes at Lesovo border crossing
19:09, 20.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 President Radev held a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Sofia
President Radev held a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Sofia
18:17, 20.12.2024
Чете се за: 09:22 мин.
 The outbreak of sheep and goat pox in Kardzhali region has been eradicated
The outbreak of sheep and goat pox in Kardzhali region has been eradicated
17:15, 20.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
 An avalanche in Pirin buried people, one died
An avalanche in Pirin buried people, one died
16:59, 20.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
 Ski season in Vitosha mountain near Sofia opens on 26 December
Ski season in Vitosha mountain near Sofia opens on 26 December
16:41, 20.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 Traffic on the 'Danube Bridge' near Ruse temporarily restored
Traffic on the 'Danube Bridge' near Ruse temporarily restored
16:17, 20.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
 Taxi drivers stage new protest against increase in the price of compulsory third party liability insurance
Taxi drivers stage new protest against increase in the price of compulsory third party liability insurance
15:45, 20.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
 Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant signed a contract with Westinghouse
Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant signed a contract with Westinghouse
14:47, 20.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
More from: Economy
Renovation of Chaira pumped-storage hydropower plan is completed: innovative solution for the turbines applied
Renovation of Chaira pumped-storage hydropower plan is completed: innovative solution for the turbines applied
Traffic on the 'Danube Bridge' near Ruse temporarily restored
Traffic on the 'Danube Bridge' near Ruse temporarily restored
Taxi drivers stage new protest against increase in the price of compulsory third party liability insurance
Taxi drivers stage new protest against increase in the price of compulsory third party liability insurance
Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant signed a contract with Westinghouse
Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant signed a contract with Westinghouse
Tomorrow, Dec. 20: Bus services on 26 routes of Sofia public transport will not operate
Tomorrow, Dec. 20: Bus services on 26 routes of Sofia public transport will not operate
Grain growers ready to protest if irrigation money not provided
Grain growers ready to protest if irrigation money not provided
Топ 24
Най-четени
Приключи ремонтът на ПАВЕЦ "Чаира": Приложено е иновативно решение за турбините
Приключи ремонтът на ПАВЕЦ "Чаира": Приложено е...
Къде кучето на изчезналия Ники заведе майка му?
Къде кучето на изчезналия Ники заведе майка му?
Собственици на имот на "Тодор Каблешков" блокираха пускането на най-новата част на булеварда
Собственици на имот на "Тодор Каблешков" блокираха...
Заради влизането в сухопътния Шенген: Реорганизират спешно граничните пунктове с Гърция
Заради влизането в сухопътния Шенген: Реорганизират спешно...
Откриха кучето на изчезналия Ники от Конаре, но от момчето няма следа
Откриха кучето на изчезналия Ники от Конаре, но от момчето няма следа
Жълт код за валежи от дъжд и сняг
Жълт код за валежи от дъжд и сняг
Убиват ли се животните с чума и шарка в ЕС и Швейцария?
Убиват ли се животните с чума и шарка в ЕС и Швейцария?
Петима души, сред които две деца, са обгазени при пожар в блок в столичния кв. "Овча купел"
Петима души, сред които две деца, са обгазени при пожар в блок в...
Джевдет Чакъров определи днешния форум на "ДПС - Ново начало" като нелегитимен
Джевдет Чакъров определи днешния форум на "ДПС - Ново...
Монца и Алесандро Неста се разделят
Монца и Алесандро Неста се разделят
Левандовски: Липсва ми самочувствие пред гола
Левандовски: Липсва ми самочувствие пред гола